Party, State leaders pay tribute to heroic martyrs, President Hồ Chí Minh

HÀ NỘI — A delegation of the Party Central Committee, the State President, the National Assembly and the Government on Sunday morning offered incense and paid respects to fallen soldiers at the Monument to Heroic Martyrs on Bắc Sơn Street in Hà Nội and laid wreaths in tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at the late leader’s mausoleum on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947 - 2026).

Joining the delegation were members of the Politburo: Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm; Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng; National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, and Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú.

Also present were former Party General Secretary Nông Đức Mạnh; former State President Lương Cường; former Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính; and former Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân, among others.

The wreath from the delegation bore the inscription 'Forever grateful to heroic martyrs'.

Then, a delegation of the Central Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front, led by Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, and President of the Central Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Bùi Thị Minh Hoài also offered incense and paid tribute to the heroic martyrs.

With profound respect and boundless gratitude, the delegates bowed in remembrance of the heroic martyrs – the outstanding sons and daughters of the nation who sacrificed their lives for the homeland and country.

Throughout the revolutionary journey of the Party and the nation, with the aspiration and belief in the truth that 'Nothing is more precious than independence and freedom', and the fighting spirit of 'Determined to die for the survival of the Fatherland', generations of outstanding sons and daughters of Việt Nam have bravely volunteered to go to the battlefield, fought valiantly, and sacrificed themselves to fulfil their duties for the cause of national construction and protection, and for peace and happiness of the people.

Over the past 79 years, the Party, the State, and the people of Việt Nam have always paid attention to and cared for those who have contributed to the revolution and the families of martyrs, thereby spreading the traditional values and good morals of the nation, expressing the gratitude of the entire political system with all their hearts and the highest responsibility, contributing to improving the material and spiritual lives of policy beneficiaries and creating great spiritual motivation for the cause of national construction and protection.

Under the leadership of the Party and the State, the entire political system, especially the Việt Nam People's Army, scientists, and the whole society are striving in the journey of searching for, collecting, and identifying the remains of fallen soldiers, with the intensified '500-day campaign to intensify the search, collection, and identification of the remains of fallen soldiers'. This is a special 'marching' in peacetime, demonstrating the determination and responsibility of the entire political system in the work of searching for, collecting, and identifying the remains of fallen soldiers whose information is incomplete.

The 500-day campaign is a journey of gratitude from the Vietnamese people to those who sacrificed for the Fatherland; honouring the contributions and sacrifices of heroic martyrs, Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, wounded soldiers, sick soldiers, relatives of fallen soldiers, veterans, and officers, soldiers and competent forces who are working day and night to carry out the sacred task of searching for, collecting, and identifying the remains of fallen soldiers.

Immediately afterwards, delegations from the Party Central Committee, the State President, the National Assembly, the Government, and the Central Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front laid wreaths and paid tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at the late leader’s mausoleum. The wreaths bore the inscription 'Forever grateful to great President Hồ Chí Minh'.

Before the sacred spirit of President Hồ Chí Minh, the delegations expressed their boundless gratitude and respectfully commemorated his immense contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation.

The President dedicated his entire life to the people and the country, leading the Party and the people to glorious victories.

Earlier that morning, delegations from the Central Military Commission - Ministry of National Defence; the Central Public Security Party Committee - Ministry of Public Security; the Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Hà Nội also laid wreaths in tribute to heroes martyrs and President Hồ Chí Minh. — VNA/VNS