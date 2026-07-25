State President promulgates three ordinances

HÀ NỘI — The State President has promulgated three ordinances recently adopted by the National Assembly Standing Committee, the Presidential Office announced at a press conference held in Hà Nội on Saturday.

The three ordinances are on preferential treatment for revolution contributors, on court procedures for compulsory drug rehabilitation of addicts aged 12 to 18, and on amendments to litigation costs.

Expanded support for revolution contributors

Overhauls recognition criteria for revolution contributors have been introduced by the ordinance to ensure greater consistency, fairness and settlement of long-pending cases.

The categories of those eligible for recognition and the preferential policies available to them have also been broadened.

A new principle has been established, which is that those with meritorious services and their families should enjoy living standards at least above their local community average.

Housing assistance for revolution contributors and relatives of fallen soldiers is going to be a regular, long-term policy, subject to the country’s socio-economic conditions, according to the ordinance.

In addition, rules on the assessment of the 'martyr' status for war invalids who die from the recurrence of war-related injuries have been rewritten.

The assessment will not be required for the deceased with a bodily impairment rate of 81 per cent or more, only for those with a 61-80 per cent impairment rate.

The ordinance also extends martyr and war invalid recognition to members of law enforcement and other competent forces who were injured or killed while directly performing crime prevention and control duties.

Several regulations have been consolidated to broaden the criteria for recognising individuals carrying out national defence-security tasks.

The Government is authorised to recognise, or delegate authority to recognise, individuals as having rendered meritorious services when documentation is incomplete but supported by clear historical and factual evidence, or in other exceptional circumstances.

Faster procedures for compulsory drug rehabilitation of minors

In terms of court procedures for compulsory drug rehabilitation of addicts aged 12-18, the courts can now follow new procedures to consider and decide on the postponement, exemption, temporary suspension or remission of compulsory rehabilitation orders.

They can also decide on rules for handling complaints, recommendations and protests related to such decisions.

First-instance hearings may proceed even if the procurator is absent.

At appellate hearings, however, the procurator’s presence is mandatory and the court must adjourn if the procurator is absent.

Amendments to litigation costs

In terms of amendments to litigation costs, categories of those eligible for exemptions or reductions in appraisal costs have been expanded to include victims who require damage assessments under the Law on State Compensation Liability.

Regulations on exemptions and reductions in forensic examination costs in criminal proceedings have been broadened to align with clause 5, article 135 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

On bankruptcy and restructuring proceedings, the ordinance clarifies how bankruptcy costs are determined when covered by the state budget.

It also specifies rules on advances for bankruptcy expenses, payment of such costs and the handling of advance payments in cases financed by the state budget. — VNA/VNS