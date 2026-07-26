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Home Politics & Law

Vietnamese leaders congratulate Cuba on 73rd anniversary of Moncada Barracks attack

July 26, 2026 - 23:55
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm on Sunday sent a congratulatory message to Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of Cuba on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of the attack on the Moncada Barracks (July 26, 1953 – 2026).
The Moncada Barracks revolutionary historical site in Cuba. Photo: granma.cu

HÀ NỘI – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm on Sunday sent a congratulatory message to Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of Cuba on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of the attack on the Moncada Barracks (July 26, 1953 – 2026).

The same day, Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng extended a messages of greetings to his Cuban counterpart Manuel Marrero Cruz, while National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn cabled a message of congratulations to President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernández. — VNA/VNS

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