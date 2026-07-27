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Home Politics & Law

Vietnamese frigate begins exchange activities with Philippine Navy

July 27, 2026 - 10:19
Frigate 015-Trần Hưng Đạo of Brigade 162 under Việt Nam's Naval Region 4 arrived at Manila Port on July 26, beginning a visit to the Philippines and exchange programme with the Philippine Navy.
Frigate 015-Tran Hung Dao arrives at Manila port, the Philippines. Photo qdnd.vn

HÀ NỘI — Frigate 015-Trần Hưng Đạo of Brigade 162 under Việt Nam's Naval Region 4 arrived at Manila Port on July 26, beginning a visit to the Philippines and exchange programme with the Philippine Navy.

The Vietnamese delegation is led by Colonel Đỗ Minh, Deputy Commander of Naval Region 4.

The welcoming ceremony was chaired by Lieutenant Commander Albert Absalon, Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics under the Philippine Naval Defence Command. Also attending was Colonel Lương Văn Mạnh, Việt Nam's Defence Attaché to the Philippines.

Welcoming the delegation, Absalon expressed his hope that the visit would leave lasting impressions on the Vietnamese officers and sailors. 

Representatives from Vietnamese and Philippine navies for a commemorative group photo. — Photo from the Ministry of Defence

Minh thanked the Philippine Navy for its warm reception, and voiced confidence that the programme would be successful and contribute to enhancing mutual understanding and trust between the armed forces and navies of the two countries.

During their stay in Manila, the Vietnamese delegation will take part in a range of activities with the Philippine Navy, including courtesy calls, reciprocal ship visits, and sports exchanges.

Earlier, the ship has visited Guangzhou, China. — VNA/VNS

Ship 015 - Trần Hưng Đạo performs the port greeting ceremony at the Manila port. — Photo from the Ministry of Defence

 

 

Vietnam Philippines relations diplomacy

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