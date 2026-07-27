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Home Politics & Law

Russian naval flotilla begins visit to Việt Nam

July 27, 2026 - 09:52
A Russian naval flotilla docked at Cam Ranh International Port in the south-central province of Khánh Hòa on July 26, kicking off a four-day visit to Việt Nam through July 29.
Senior Captain Nguyễn Hải Châu, Deputy Chief of Staff of Naval Region 4, presents flowers to Senior Captain Limonov Evgeny Nikolaevich. — Photo from the Ministry of Defence

KHÁNH HÒA — A Russian naval flotilla docked at Cam Ranh International Port in the south-central province of Khánh Hòa on Sunday, kicking off a four-day visit to Việt Nam through Tuesday.

Led by Colonel Limonov Evgeny Nikolaevich, the delegation of Russian naval officers and sailors was welcomed by Colonel Nguyễn Hải Châu, Deputy Chief of Staff of Naval Region 4. Representatives from the Ministry of National Defense, the Việt Nam People's Navy, the Khánh Hòa Provincial Military Command and Army Corps 20 also attended the reception.

The visit is part of ongoing efforts to implement bilateral defence cooperation agreements between Việt Nam and Russia, while advancing outcomes of the official visit to Russia by General Phan Văn Giang, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, in May. It is expected to further strengthen the two countries' longstanding friendship and deepen defence collaboration, particularly between their navies.

During the visit, the Russian delegation will pay a courtesy call on the Naval Region 4 Command, lay a wreath at the memorial honouring Soviet, Russian and Vietnamese servicemen who sacrificed their lives for peace and stability in the region, hold exchanges with officers and sailors of Naval Region 4, and tour several cultural and historical sites in Khánh Hòa Province. — VNA/VNS

Naval fleet of the Russian army visited Cam Ranh Port, Khánh Hoà Province. — Photo from the Ministry of Defence
A submarine of the Russian Federation Navy has docked at Cam Ranh International Port.— Photo from the Ministry of Defence

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