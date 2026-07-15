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Home Politics & Law

Foreign Minister receives Indian Ambassador

July 15, 2026 - 20:31
Indian Ambassador to Việt Nam Tshering Sherpa thanked leaders of the Party, State and Government of Việt Nam, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, authorities of An Giang Province and relevant Vietnamese agencies for their timely support and assistance in the handling of the Phú Quốc boat incident.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung (right) and Indian Ambassador to Việt Nam Tshering Sherpa at their meeting in Hà Nội on July 15. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung received Indian Ambassador to Việt Nam Tshering Sherpa in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

Trung once again expressed his profound condolences over the speedboat accident that occurred in the waters off An Giang Province on July 11 which killed 15 Indian tourists, conveying his sympathies to the Government and people of India, especially the victims' families.

He said Việt Nam's leaders have paid close attention to the accident, sending messages of condolence to their Indian counterparts and directing relevant agencies to work closely with India in search and rescue efforts, treatment of the injured, support for victims' relatives, and the repatriation of the deceased.

The minister highly valued the effective coordination of India's diplomatic missions in Việt Nam during the handling of the incident. He added that Vietnamese authorities are expediting investigations into the cause of the incident and will strictly address any violations while strengthening safety regulations to prevent similar incidents.

Sherpa thanked leaders of the Party, State and Government of Việt Nam, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, authorities of An Giang Province and relevant Vietnamese agencies for their timely support and assistance from the outset. Thanks to the close and effective cooperation of Vietnamese authorities, all victims' bodies had been repatriated for funeral arrangements in accordance with Indian customs, while the injured have received proper medical care and are recovering, he said.

The ambassador also expressed his deep appreciation for the sympathies shown by the Vietnamese people, saying their condolences, words of encouragement and sincere support had provided strength to the Indian Government, people and the victims' families during this difficult time.

Trung stressed that the close friendship between the two peoples is a valuable asset and a solid foundation for the continued development of the Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Việt Nam and India.

He thanked the Indian Embassy for its close coordination in implementing the outcomes of Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm's state visit to India in May, and called on both sides to effectively implement high-level agreements on schedule, regularly review progress and promptly address any difficulties to ensure the partnership delivers substantive results. — VNA/VNS

Vietnam India diplomatic relations

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