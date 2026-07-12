Repatriation and support efforts underway after deadly Phú Quốc capsizing incident

AN GIANG — An emergency meeting has been held on Sunday among relevant agencies to swiftly address the consequences of the fatal boat capsizing incident in Phú Quốc on Saturday that claimed the lives of 15 Indian tourists.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Foreign Minister Lê Thị Thu Hằng, Deputy Construction Minister Nguyễn Xuân Sang and representatives from the Navy's Region 5 Command and Coast Guard Region 4 Command, as well as representatives from the Indian Embassy and Consulate General in Việt Nam,

Chairman of An Giang Provincial People's Committee Hồ Văn Mừng said the province had mobilised all available personnel and resources immediately after the accident in line with instructions from the Prime Minister and central agencies.

According to the Indian Embassy in Hà Nội, 15 survivors have been discharged from hospital and are travelling back to India. Of the two patients who had been receiving intensive care, one has also been released and is returning home, while the remaining patient continues to undergo treatment at a hospital in Phú Quốc with the support of specialised hospitals – including Chợ Rẫy Hospital in HCM City.

Provincial authorities and tourism businesses have pledged US$2,000 in support for the family of each victim and $500 for each survivor. The Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee in An Giang will provide VNĐ5 million for each fatality, while the Ministry of Construction and the Việt Nam Maritime and Inland Waterways Administration have pledged an additional VNĐ100 million in support for victims' families.

For the victims and their relatives, local authorities have pledged assistance with medical treatment, interpretation services, accommodation, travel arrangements and repatriation procedures. Provincial officials have been instructed to ensure that administrative procedures do not delay support efforts.

The bodies of the 15 victims were being transported to HCM City (expected to be done by Sunday night) and would be repatriated to India as soon as possible after the completion of the necessary formalities.

Indian embassy and consular officials are closely coordinating with Vietnamese authorities, which have pledged full support to facilitate the process.

Representatives from the Indian Consulate acknowledged the efforts and support from Việt Nam, especially the leaders of An Giang Province and Phú Quốc special economic zone, for Indian citizens.

The Indian Government deeply appreciates the support and swift response of Vietnamese authorities.

The harmonious coordination, responsibility, and close bond between the governments and people of Việt Nam and India serve as a solid foundation for overcoming loss and fostering an increasingly comprehensive and humane strategic partnership.

An Giang Province's authorities are ordering the police and relevant agencies to conduct a comprehensive review of waterway tourism transport operations, including vessel registration, licensing, technical safety standards, departure procedures and lifesaving equipment.

The relevant agencies have also been asked to proactively provide accurate information on rescue and recovery efforts and to address misinformation that could affect public order and the island's tourism industry. — VNS