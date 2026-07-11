PM orders urgent dealing of aftermath of Phú Quốc speedboat capsize accident

AN GIANG — The Prime Minister has instructed different ministries and An Giang Province to urgently address the aftermath of a serious waterway traffic accident in the Phú Quốc Special Economic Zone, An Giang Province on July 11.

According to the official dispatch, at around 1pm, a passenger speedboat (registration number AG-26751) carrying 32 Indian tourists and three crew members capsized while traveling from Mây Rút Ngoài Island back to An Thới Port. The incident occurred around 200m away from the island.

The Phú Quốc authority quickly deployed manpower and vehicles to rescue the victims and provide medical attention.

By 3pm, 15 people were confirmed dead.

The Prime Minister has extended his sympathies to the victims and deep condolences to the families of the deceased.

He instructed An Giang Province to have local authorities allocate resources to aid the victims, visit the families of the deceased, look into the causes to prevent further incidents from happening.

The Ministry of Police will instruct local police forces to investigate and handle violations according to the law.

The Ministry of Construction will instruct relevant agencies to urgently inspect waterway and maritime traffic safety at the scene of the incident and similar areas, as well as to strengthen management of passenger transport by watercraft.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is to work closely with the Indian Embassy in Việt Nam and relevant agencies to carry out consular work, citizen protection and other matters concerning Indian citizens. — VNS