Indian national to stand trial in HCM City over alleged diamond smuggling ring

HCM CITY — An Indian national accused of smuggling nearly 1,500 diamonds into Việt Nam over five trips will stand trial in HCM City later this month, authorities said, in a case that also involves allegations of bribery and fraud.

The HCM City People's Court is scheduled to open the trial on July 30 for Shaileshkumar Hareshbhai Prajapati, 29, who is charged with smuggling.

According to the indictment, Prajapati entered Việt Nam five times between August 2023 and October 2024, allegedly transporting a total of 1,477 diamonds without declaring them to customs.

On his most recent trip, on October 23, 2024, customs officers at HCM City's Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport discovered 715 diamonds concealed inside a box of sweets in his luggage during an inspection.

Authorities said the seized shipment comprised 503 natural diamonds and 212 laboratory-grown (CVD) diamonds with a combined value of more than VNĐ6.84 billion (US$259,000).

Prosecutors allege the operation was organised by Shah Hemantkumar Sureshkumar, who operates Indian company Nsh & Co.

Investigators said he instructed Prajapati, an employee, to transport diamonds into Việt Nam for illegal sale.

However, authorities said the case against Sureshkumar has been separated because they have yet to receive the results of a judicial assistance request to verify his identity and background.

Co-defendant Nguyễn Thị Linh, 54, has been charged with smuggling and offering bribes.

According to prosecutors, Linh allegedly worked with Prajapati to find buyers through social media before arranging deliveries to customers in HCM City and other provinces.

Authorities said customers were required to pay deposits in advance, while proceeds from the sales were transferred to bank accounts managed by Linh. She allegedly received a commission of 0.1 per cent of the value of each shipment.

The case also includes allegations that, following Prajapati's arrest, Linh sought help to secure his release or reduce his criminal liability.

Lý Thị Ngọc Nga has been charged with acting as an intermediary in alleged bribery, while her sister, Lý Thị Ngọc Bích, faces a fraud charge after allegedly taking VNĐ1.2 billion from Linh by falsely claiming she could arrange favourable treatment through people in positions of authority.

Prosecutors allege Bích used VNĐ150 million to hire a lawyer and kept the remaining money without fulfilling her promises.

If convicted, the defendants could face penalties under Việt Nam's Penal Code. — VNS