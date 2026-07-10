Đông Đô Hospital provides free health check-ups for wounded soldiers and revolution contributors

HÀ NỘI — Đông Đô Hospital, in collaboration with the Kim Liên Ward People's Committee, has conducted a free health check-up and consultation programme for wounded and sick soldiers, relatives of martyrs and those who contributed to the revolution from July 7 to 10.

This is an annual activity of the Hà Nội-based hospital to support the material and spiritual well-being and health of policy-beneficiary families and individuals who have rendered meritorious service to the revolution.

In addition to general health check-ups, participants also underwent assessments of key health indicators and in-depth screenings to detect health issues early, particularly common chronic conditions, while also receiving advice on appropriate care solutions.

Doctors also took the time to discuss residents' health status, daily habits and the challenges they face in self-care. Based on these insights, the doctors offered appropriate recommendations to help residents become more proactive in protecting their health.

Đông Đô Hospital CEO Dr Đinh Thị Phương Thủy said that the free health check-up programme is part of the hospital’s annual activities, reflecting its social responsibility and the tradition of honouring those who have rendered meritorious services to the revolution.

“Devoting high-quality medical resources to the care of the older generation is not only a responsibility but also an honour for the hospital team," said Thủy.

The activity marks a significant milestone in Đông Đô Hospital’s 15-year development journey, linking medical expertise with social welfare initiatives, thereby helping to spread the spirit of 'gratitude to one's roots' and care for community health. — VNS