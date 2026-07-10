Three strategic road projects linking Long Thành airport break ground in Đồng Nai

HCM CITY — Authorities in the southern city of Đồng Nai on Friday broke ground on three strategic road projects worth a combined VNĐ12 trillion (US$455.5 million) to improve road access to Long Thành International Airport, as Việt Nam steps up investment in transport infrastructure to support the country's future aviation hub.

The projects, with a combined length of about 110km, are designed to strengthen links between the airport, major highways, industrial parks and logistics centres in the Southern Key Economic Region.

According to the Đồng Nai People's Committee, the investments will improve connectivity between Long Thành airport – which is set to open for commercial flights by the year's end, the Central Highlands, the south-central region and key seaports, including the Cái Mép-Thị Vải and Phước An port complexes, while easing congestion on existing transport routes.

The largest project involves widening and upgrading a nearly 30-km road connecting National Highway 1 at Dầu Giây with National Highway 51 near Long Thành airport. Once completed, the route will provide a more direct link for traffic from the Central Highlands and south-central provinces travelling to the airport.

The other two projects include the upgrading of a 37-km provincial road and the construction of a new 43-km transport corridor that will connect expressways, industrial zones and logistics hubs with the airport.

All three roads are designed for speeds of up to 80 km per hour.

The airport access road is scheduled for completion in 2027, while the remaining two projects are expected to be finished in 2028.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Nguyễn Tuấn Anh, chairman of Đồng Nai municipal People's Committee, said the new transport links would play a critical role in supporting the city's long-term economic development.

He said the new transport corridor would create an additional freight route linking expressways, industrial parks, logistics centres and Long Thành airport, helping reduce congestion, shorten travel times and lower transport costs.

The projects are also expected to improve connections between industrial zones, seaports and the airport, enhancing Đồng Nai's attractiveness to investors and supporting growth in manufacturing, logistics and other high-value industries.

Long Thành International Airport, about 40 km east of HCM City, is one of Việt Nam's largest infrastructure projects.

The first phase is designed to handle 25 million passengers and 1.2 million tonnes of cargo annually, with the airport expected to become the country's main international gateway once fully completed.

The government has accelerated the construction of roads, expressways and other transport infrastructure around the airport ahead of the opening of its first phase, aiming to maximise connectivity and support economic growth across southern Việt Nam. — VNS