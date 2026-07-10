Interactive "Cyber Security Wall" exhibition spreads digital safety awareness in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — An interactive exhibition titled "Cyber Security Wall" is being held at Hoàn Kiếm Lake pedestrian street, offering residents and visitors hands-on experiences to enhance their awareness and understanding of cyber safety and security.

Open to the public free of charge, the event, runs from July 9-12, forms part of the "Peaceful Homeland" gala programme marking the 80th anniversary of the traditional day of the People's Public Security Force (July 12, 1946–2026).

Designed to be interactive, visual and technology-driven, the exhibition combines digital technologies, simulation models and practical activities to help visitors gain knowledge of information security in an engaging and accessible way.

Through a series of display areas, visitors can explore notable scientific and technological achievements of the People's Public Security Force in safeguarding national security in cyberspace. The exhibition also provides information on common forms of online fraud and cyber scams, along with practical guidance on how to identify and prevent them.

A highlight of the four-day event is a range of interactive activities, educational games and hands-on experience zones, where participants can learn to recognise phishing attempts, online scams, deepfake technology and account hijacking schemes, thereby improving digital safety skills and helping people better protect themselves and their families in the online environment.

In addition to public awareness activities, the organising committee is hosting exchange programmes and presenting gifts to participants to promote the message of building a safe and healthy cyberspace while raising public awareness of the prevention and fight against high-tech crime.

The "Cyber Security Wall" exhibition was previously held in Đà Nẵng and HCM City, attracting large numbers of visitors. — VNA/VNS