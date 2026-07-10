Vietnamese rescue team concludes earthquake relief mission in Venezuela

CARACAS — The Vietnamese rescue and relief mission has completed its humanitarian operations in Venezuela and has begun the long journey home after days of intensive efforts to assist communities devastated by a powerful double earthquake.

On Thursday afternoon (local time), the 124-member Vietnamese delegation – comprising officers from both the army and the public security units – departed La Guaira State, bringing to an end the country’s latest overseas humanitarian mission after nearly ten days of working.

Venezuelan Minister of Foreign Affairs Yván Gil Pinto, along with representatives from the Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela, including Ambassador Vũ Trung Mỹ and Defence Attaché Colonel Vũ Thế Trung, came to the Simón Bolívar International Airport to see off the Vietnamese officers.

Addressing at the farewell ceremony, the Venezuelan diplomat, on behalf of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), the Government, the Venezuelan people and Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, expressed his sincere and profound gratitude to the Party, State, Government and people of Việt Nam, as well as to Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm, for promptly dispatching a 124-member rescue and relief team from the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Public Security to assist Venezuela.

Minister Yván stressed that, in addition to deploying the rescue mission, the decision by the Party, State and people of Việt Nam to provide US$300,000 in emergency humanitarian aid to support Venezuela’s recovery efforts was vivid proof of the spirit of international solidarity and the friendship between the two nations.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Vũ Trung Mỹ said the deployment reflected Việt Nam's long-standing solidarity with Venezuela, its foreign policy and commitment to international responsibility, while demonstrating the country's capacity and readiness to join hands with the international community in responding to global challenges and humanitarian disasters.

The mission also reflected Việt Nam's tradition of compassion and mutual support, the diplomat said, adding that driven by empathy for the Venezuelan people, the rescue personnel overcame geographical distance and challenging conditions to fulfil their mission successfully.

The mission also reflected Việt Nam's long-standing tradition of compassion and solidarity, the diplomat said. Driven by empathy for the Venezuelan people, the rescue team overcame geographical distance and challenging conditions to carry out its humanitarian mission successfully.

Before leaving Venezuela, earlier that day, the delegation donated medical equipment, medicines, food supplies and tents, while also contributing US$15,000 to support the country’s post-disaster recovery efforts.

Major General Phạm Văn Tỵ, head of the Vietnamese mission, said this assistance – coming from the team members themselves, though modest in material value, reflected the solidarity and friendship of the Vietnamese people with Venezuela.

Daniel Mata, secretary-general of the La Guaira state government, expressed gratitude for the timely support, describing it as a testament to the longstanding ties between the two countries.

Daniel Gasparri, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry official in charge of coordinating international relief teams, expressed gratitude for Việt Nam’s timely assistance. He noted that despite the geographical distance between the two countries, Việt Nam had swiftly dispatched personnel and aid to help the Venezuelan Government and people cope with the disaster.

Gasparri described the support as both timely and essential, particularly as Venezuela continues to face significant challenges in the aftermath of the catastrophe.

The Venezuela mission marked the third time that Việt Nam has deployed rescue teams and specialised equipment abroad for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions. Many members of the delegation had previously participated in earthquake response operations in Türkiye in 2023 and Myanmar in 2025.

The team carried out its mission in Playa Grande, in La Guaira State, the area hardest hit by the earthquake. The district, characterised by high-rise buildings constructed along steep hillsides, suffered extensive damage and multiple collapses following the catastrophe.

During their deployment, Vietnamese rescuers recovered dozens of victims from the rubble and worked alongside local authorities to identify and hand over several sites suspected of containing additional casualties. The delegation also provided free medical examinations and medicines, distributed gifts and assisted residents in relocating their belongings.

In recognition of the team’s contributions, the Venezuelan authorities awarded the First-Class “Hero of Venezuela” Medal to the delegation as a whole, while all 124 members received the Second-Class “Hero of Venezuela” Medal. The mission’s search-and-rescue dogs were also honoured with the “Meritorious Service” Order.

According to Venezuelan leaders, the presence of the Vietnamese team and other international rescue units brought hope to affected communities and demonstrated that the South American nation was not alone in its recovery efforts.

The mission underscored Việt Nam’s long-standing tradition of solidarity and humanitarian assistance, while reaffirming the country’s role as a reliable friend, responsible partner and active member of the international community. It also highlighted the enduring timetested ties between Việt Nam and Venezuela.

Local media, citing experts, described the operation as one of the most complex and hazardous overseas humanitarian operations ever undertaken by Việt Nam. The Vietnamese rescue team's rapid adaptability, professionalism, and discipline won widespread praise, helping project Việt Nam's image as a responsible and compassionate nation that stands ready to support its international friends in times of need. — VNS