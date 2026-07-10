Điện Biên races to respond as floods, landslides force evacuations

ĐIỆN BIÊN — Prolonged heavy rain in recent days has triggered floods, flash floods and landslides across Điện Biên Province, damaging homes, crops and infrastructure and forcing evacuations, according to local authorities.

The provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment reported impacts in 15 communes.

A total of 169 houses were affected, including one destroyed, 102 partially damaged by landslides, 40 in high‑risk areas relocated urgently, and 29 at risk. Over 56ha of rice, 1ha of winter melon and 3.4ha of aquaculture were damaged. Some cattle and 150 poultry were swept away, 20 pigs died.

Three school sites in Na Sang and Mường Tùng communes sustained landslide damage. Some 127 metres of canals and 40 metres of irrigation pipe were damaged. A hydropower work and a bridge under construction were also affected.

Landslides hit more than 40 road sections, with earth and rock burying stretches and causing multiple traffic blockages. Some slides involved thousands of cubic metres of debris, damaging roadbeds, slopes and bridges. Preliminary losses are estimated at about VNĐ8 billion (over US$304,000).

Local rapid‑response teams have been deployed to assess damage, post warnings and move residents to safety.

On Thursday, 41 households were evacuated from landslide‑ and flood‑prone areas, including 35 in Na Sang commune. Police, military units and hundreds of residents have been mobilised to support recovery.

With further heavy rain forecast, the provincial People’s Committee ordered round‑the‑clock monitoring, timely dissemination of weather alerts to villages, and strict controls at flooded crossings and landslide‑prone roads, barring traffic where unsafe.

Local authorities were told to clear waterways, keep key transport routes open and step up safety checks at irrigation and hydropower reservoirs, mining areas and construction sites, with staff on duty to operate and regulate reservoirs.

The agriculture department was tasked with guiding local responses and boosting public advisories on disaster prevention. — VNS