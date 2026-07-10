World Population Day: Empowering young people to shape a brighter future

Marking World Population Day on July 11, the United Nations this year underscores the importance of people, especially young people, in achieving sustainable development and raising global awareness of population issues.
In Việt Nam, this year's observance is held under the theme "Empowering young people to shape a brighter future", reflecting the country's commitment to investing in the next generation as a key driver of innovation, digital transformation, green growth and inclusive development.
Over the years, Việt Nam has made significant progress in improving population quality. Maternal and child mortality rates have fallen sharply, malnutrition has declined, and access to maternal, newborn and reproductive healthcare has expanded. Policies promoting reproductive health, family planning, premarital health counselling and nutrition have contributed to healthier families and stronger communities.
The country is also placing greater emphasis on ensuring that young people have the knowledge, healthcare and opportunities needed to make informed choices about their lives and futures, helping build a healthier, more prosperous and sustainable society.
|Healthcare workers provide newborn care under the Neonatal Unit model at Ngọc Lặc Regional General Hospital in the mountainous district of Ngọc Lặc, Thanh Hóa Province. VNA/VNS Photos
|A healthcare worker collects a heel-prick blood sample from a newborn to screen for congenital disorders at Lạng Giang District Hospital in Bắc Giang Province.
|Medical staff care for a newborn at the National Hospital of Obstetrics and Gynaecology.
|Việt Nam has made significant progress in improving population quality, with sharp declines in maternal and child mortality and malnutrition. Pictured is Từ Dũ Hospital in HCM City, which handles more than 50,000 births each year, including around 2,500 premature and low-birth-weight babies.
|Hà Nội's 30 districts and towns organise communication campaigns, health consultations and reproductive healthcare activities in response to World Population Day on July 11.
|A child has their height and weight measured before receiving a vitamin A supplement.
|Nguyễn Văn Hùng and his wife celebrate the birth of their first child, the first baby born in the Year of the Snake, at Hà Nội Obstetrics and Gynaecology Hospital in 2025.
|Minister of Health Đào Hồng Lan gives a child a vitamin A supplement during Micronutrient Day in Hà Nội on June 1, 2023.
|Representatives of the Ministry of Health and international organisations administer vitamin A supplements to children during the launch of National Micronutrient Day.
|A village health worker guides a mother on newborn care in Tà Cạ Commune, Kỳ Sơn District, Nghệ An Province.
|A healthcare worker provides health checks and nutrition counselling for children in Trọng Hóa Commune, Minh Hóa District, Quảng Bình Province.
|Village health workers provide nutrition advice to Bru-Vân Kiều ethnic minority families in Lệ Thủy District, Quảng Bình Province to help reduce child malnutrition.
|A Social Security officer encourages farming households in Nghĩa Đàn District to enrol in health insurance.
|Population officers provide reproductive healthcare information and premarital health counselling for teenagers and young adults in Thường Tín District, Hà Nội.
|Students at Đakrông Ethnic Boarding School in Quảng Trị Province take part in reproductive health education activities.
|Under the amended Population Ordinance adopted in June 2025, couples and individuals are free to decide when to have children and how many children to have.