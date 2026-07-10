World Population Day: Empowering young people to shape a brighter future

Marking World Population Day on July 11, the United Nations this year underscores the importance of people, especially young people, in achieving sustainable development and raising global awareness of population issues.

In Việt Nam, this year's observance is held under the theme "Empowering young people to shape a brighter future", reflecting the country's commitment to investing in the next generation as a key driver of innovation, digital transformation, green growth and inclusive development.

Over the years, Việt Nam has made significant progress in improving population quality. Maternal and child mortality rates have fallen sharply, malnutrition has declined, and access to maternal, newborn and reproductive healthcare has expanded. Policies promoting reproductive health, family planning, premarital health counselling and nutrition have contributed to healthier families and stronger communities.

The country is also placing greater emphasis on ensuring that young people have the knowledge, healthcare and opportunities needed to make informed choices about their lives and futures, helping build a healthier, more prosperous and sustainable society.