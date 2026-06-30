Vietnamese delegation arrives in Venezuela, ready for earthquake relief efforts

MAIQUETIA — A joint delegation of the Việt Nam People’s Army and the People’s Public Security, on Monday (local time), arrived at Maiquetia City, La Guaira state of Venezuela to assist the South American country in search and rescue efforts following the devastating earthquakes that have killed over 1,700 people.

Welcoming the delegation at the airport were Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Vũ Trung Mỹ, Colonel Vũ Thế Trung, Vietnamese Defense Attaché in Venezuela, Venezuela’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Yvan Gil Pinto and representatives of the Ministry of Defense.

Minister Pinto expressed gratitude toward the Party, State and people of Việt Nam for the Government and people of Venezuela in the difficult time.

On behalf of the Government and people of Venezuela, the minister sent his most sincere thanks to the Party, State and people of Việt Nam for sending a delegation to participate in overcoming the earthquake consequences.

Ambassador Mỹ expressed his emotion and pride when hearing the two words "Việt Nam" and seeing the national flag flying at Simon Bolivar International Airport, as well as witnessing the Vietnamese armed forces coming to Venezuela to share difficulties with his country.

"I do not know what to say other than being touched and proud. This is a very meaningful job," Mỹ said.

For his part, Major General Phạm Văn Tỵ, deputy director of the Department of Rescue and Rescue, General Staff of the Việt Nam’s People's Army, head of the joint delegation, said that Việt Nam's sending forces to participate in overcoming the earthquake consequences was not only an international obligation, but also showed affection for Venezuela.

The Vietnamese delegation will do its best to carry out its tasks and share difficulties with the Government and people of Venezuela.

Right after the welcoming ceremony at the airport, the delegation moved to its encampment in La Guaira state, arranged accommodation, transported equipment, supplies, and medical equipment, and prepared to carry out its mission.

General Tỵ and representatives of Venezuela went on a field survey of the state – the locality suffered the heaviest damage in the double earthquake disaster in Venezuela – to prepare human resources and equipment for search and rescue works.

The Vietnamese joint delegation participating in overcoming the consequences of the earthquake in Venezuela includes 124 members.

The Việt Nam People's Army alone sent 82 soldiers and officers, divided into four sections including the command and agency section, the engineering rescue team of the Army Corps of Engineers, the military medical team, and the team using search and rescue dogs of Intermediate School 24 from Border Guard Command.

The public security forces have 42 officers, comprising highly trained personnel specialising in urban search and rescue operations, emergency medical care, communications, logistics and on-site command.

This marks the third time that the Việt Nam People's Army has taken part in international disaster relief operations following major earthquakes.

In February 2023, Việt Nam deployed 76 military personnel to Türkiye in its first overseas rescue mission after a devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake that claimed more than 43,500 lives. Two years later, in March 2025, another contingent of 80 Vietnamese troops was sent to Myanmar to assist in search and rescue efforts following a powerful 7.7-magnitude quake that left more than 3,000 people dead. — VNS