Top leader calls for modern artillery and missile force capable of meeting new challenges

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm stressed the need to build a modern artillery and missile force capable of fulfilling missions under new conditions, while attending a ceremony in Hà Nội on Monday marking the 80th anniversary of the force's establishment on June 29, 1946.

Lâm praised the force’s outstanding achievements, stressing that Việt Nam’s rapid and sustainable development requires a strong national defence, with the artillery and missile service serving as a key pillar of combat power.

He urged the Artillery-Missile Command to develop a force that is strongly political, ideological and organisational, with absolute loyalty to the Party, the nation and the people, thorough understanding of the Party’s military and defence guidelines and directives on safeguarding the Fatherland and building a revolutionary, regular, elite and modern army.

The top leader asked the force to ensure steadfastness in political foundations, discipline, technological capability, military art and troop welfare, while building a clean, strong Party organisation, exemplary units, strict discipline and strong internal solidarity.

He also urged the force to refine its organisational structure, enhance strategic advisory capacity and strengthen the artillery and missile posture within national defence. He stressed that streamlining must result in greater strength, mobility, precision and effectiveness, while modernisation must encompass personnel, organisation, command, training, logistics, technology and combat methods, not merely new weapons.

Lâm asked the command to advise the Central Military Commission and Ministry of National Defence on force planning, strategic deployment, organisational structure and combat plans, ensuring the force remains compact, modern, mobile, sustainable and suited to Việt Nam’s conditions.

The Party and State leader also called for stronger innovation in training, education, exercises and combat readiness, emphasising that training must prepare troops to fight and win under the most difficult circumstances.

He stressed the importance of mastering science and technology, digital transformation, weapons modernisation, logistics, technical support and the defence industry, while enhancing maintenance, repair, software, ammunition and other key technologies. He also urged strict management of weapons, equipment and military secrets to ensure safety and efficiency.

According to the leader, officers and soldiers must possess strong political mettle, professional expertise, strict discipline, technological thinking, an innovative mindset and the ability to adapt quickly while mastering modern equipment, data, procedures, circumstances, and themselves.

He further called for promoting the noble qualities of ‘Uncle Hồ’s Soldiers’ and improving the well-being of troops.

The artillery and missile officers and soldiers were also urged to continue mass mobilisation, gratitude programmes and support for local political systems, helping strengthen their defence posture. A strong firepower force must be built on a solid foundation of public trust, he said.

Expressing confidence in the service’s heroic tradition, the Party and State leader confirmed the determination to build a modern artillery and missile force capable of protecting the Fatherland from an early stage and from afar through technological mastery and modern combat capabilities.

He also called on the Central Military Commission, the Ministry of National Defence, central agencies, localities, military services, academies, research institutes and defence enterprises to continue supporting the artillery-missile force in fulfilling its missions.

Delivering the commemorative address, Major General Nguyễn Hồng Phong, commander of the Artillery-Missile Command, recalled that the force was established in 1946 with the formation of the Capital Artillery Detachment comprising three artillery platoons. June 29 later became the traditional day of the Việt Nam People’s Army’s Artillery-Missile Force.

Responding to new defence requirements, the Ministry of National Defence established the Artillery-Missile Command in August 2025, marking an important strategic milestone in military restructuring, he stated.

The commander confirmed that today’s officers and soldiers remain committed to building a “streamlined, compact and strong” force capable of successfully fulfilling all assigned tasks and contributing to national defence in the new era.

On the occasion, Lâm presented the First-Class Fatherland Protection Order to the Artillery-Missile Force Command in recognition of its outstanding achievements in training, combat readiness, force building and national defence. — VNA/VNS