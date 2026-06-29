Top legislator urges swift implementation of Hà Nội's 100-year master plan

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on Monday called on the Government, ministries and central agencies to work closely with Hà Nội to swiftly translate the capital city's newly unveiled 100-year master plan into concrete projects, stressing that a plan is only meaningful when effectively implemented.

He said Hà Nội must further consolidate its role as the country's leading growth engine and become an attractive destination for investors, as well as a hub for talent, technology, capital and new development ideas.

He made the remarks at a conference announcing Hà Nội's master plan with a 100-year vision and promoting investment in the capital for 2026.

NA Chairman Mẫn said the event was more than the release of a planning document. It sent a strong message of determination to turn development ambitions into action and reflected the city's political commitment to implementing the resolutions of the 14th National Party Congress and the 18th Hà Nội Party Congress, in line with the direction set by Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm.

He highlighted Hà Nội's unique position as not only the nation's political and administrative centre but also a major hub for culture, education, science and technology, innovation and international integration, serving as a key growth pole for the capital region, the Red River Delta, and the country.

With the revised Capital Law taking effect on July 1, 2026, Hà Nội has been granted a range of special mechanisms covering administrative decentralisation, resource mobilisation, infrastructure investment, urban development, science and technology and investment attraction. According to the NA Chairman, this represents a historic opportunity for the capital to accelerate development and successfully realise its long-term master plan.

He praised the city's thorough and methodical preparation of the plan, noting that it had been developed based on the Capital Law and the national master plan while ensuring regional connectivity, continuity and a strong legal foundation. It is expected to become an important component of Việt Nam's national development strategy.

A modern, integrated and sustainable capital, he said, would generate strong momentum for the wider Capital Region and make an even greater contribution to the country's overall development.

The city should build on its thousand-year cultural heritage and status as the national political and administrative centre to rapidly convert planning orientations into specific programmes, projects and public works, while measuring governance by implementation outcomes and improvements in people's quality of life.

He urged Hà Nội to prioritise strategic investments in transport and other infrastructure, digital transformation, innovation, green development and high-quality human resources. The city should also maximise the effectiveness of the special policies approved by the National Assembly, continue improving the investment and business environment, and build a modern, professional administration that better serves citizens and businesses.

The NA Chairman called on the Government, ministries and relevant agencies to maintain close coordination with Hà Nội in implementing the special mechanisms and policies, promptly removing institutional and regulatory bottlenecks while ensuring consistency in execution.

He also encouraged domestic and foreign enterprises to continue placing their confidence in Việt Nam and Hà Nội through long-term, responsible investment that respects the rule of law and aligns corporate interests with national interests and the sustainable development of the capital.

"Việt Nam always considers the success of the business community one of the key drivers of economic growth and competitiveness," he said.

The parliament, he pledged, would continue listening to practical feedback from Hà Nội to further improve the legal framework, making it more stable, transparent and easier to implement. This would provide businesses with a solid legal foundation to invest, innovate and grow sustainably in Việt Nam, while helping resolve difficulties arising during implementation to support the capital's robust development.

He added that the legislature would continue improving the quality of lawmaking, strengthening supreme oversight and making decisions on key national issues, while closely monitoring the implementation of NA resolutions, particularly those related to decentralisation, infrastructure development, innovation, digital transformation and private-sector growth.

The top legislator stressed that Việt Nam is entering a period of unprecedented opportunity, with development aspirations supported by sound Party policies, an improving legal framework, broad social consensus and growing international confidence.

Political stability, an economy undergoing deep transformation, continuous legal reform, and a capital equipped with a 100-year development vision and an advanced institutional framework together provide a strong foundation for Hà Nội to become a globally connected city and a regional centre for innovation, finance, trade and high-value services.

At the conference, Chairman of the Hà Nội People's Committee Vũ Đại Thắng announced the capital's 100-year master plan. He also presented the city's socio-economic performance in 2025 and the first half of 2026, outlined priorities for the next development phase, introduced Hà Nội's special institutional framework and competitive advantages, and unveiled its investment promotion strategy.

Secretary of the Hà Nội Party Committee Trần Đức Thắng affirmed that the city would fully implement the guidance delivered at the conference, translating it into concrete governance measures.

He announced four key commitments by the city, including continuing to reform governance based on discipline, efficiency and practical results while maintaining close support for investors. Hà Nội will also accelerate substantive administrative reforms and take firm action against delays, buck-passing and bureaucratic practices that inconvenience citizens and businesses.

The city will prioritise the effective use of public investment to speed up strategic infrastructure projects, including ring roads, bridges, public transport systems, high-tech parks, digital infrastructure, and facilities for energy, finance, education, healthcare and environmental protection.

At the same time, Hà Nội will place high-quality human resources at the centre of its development strategy, recognising them as the decisive factor for breakthroughs in the new era, while ensuring that people and the city's Thăng Long–Hà Nội cultural identity remain at the heart of its development vision. — VNS