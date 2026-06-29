Việt Nam, Malaysia seek to deepen defence cooperation

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Văn Giang hosted outgoing Ambassador of Malaysia to Việt Nam Dato' Tan Yang Thai in Hà Nội on Monday.

Congratulating Dato' Tan Yang Thai on successfully completing his mission in Việt Nam, Giang commended the diplomat's significant contributions to strengthening the friendship and cooperation between Việt Nam and Malaysia, particularly between the two countries' defence ministries.

He noted that bilateral relations, including defence cooperation, have made important strides in recent years. Political and diplomatic ties have been reinforced through regular high-level exchanges and contacts, while economic, trade, and investment cooperation has continued to deliver positive results.

Giang spoke highly of the achievements in bilateral defence cooperation, highlighting regular delegation exchanges at all levels, effective consultation mechanisms, fruitful collaboration among military services and in personnel training, and mutual support at multilateral events hosted by each side.

He proposed that both countries actively implement the agreements already reached, with priority given to maintaining high-level exchanges and bilateral cooperation mechanisms, including the Deputy Minister-Level Defence Policy Dialogue.

Expressing confidence in the ambassador's future endeavours, Giang said he believes Dato' Tan Yang Thai will continue to excel in whatever position he holds and will remain committed to fostering the strong friendship between Việt Nam and Malaysia.

Through the ambassador, he also extended an invitation to Malaysia's Ministry of Defence and armed forces leadership to attend the third Việt Nam International Defence Expo 2026, scheduled for December in Hà Nội. He also welcomed Malaysian defence companies to showcase their products at the exhibition.

For his part, Dato' Tan Yang Thai expressed his appreciation for the support and cooperation extended by Việt Nam's Ministry of National Defence and the Việt Nam People's Army throughout his tenure. He voiced his hope that Việt Nam–Malaysia relations, particularly defence cooperation, would continue to flourish, contributing to regional stability and prosperity. — VNA/VNS