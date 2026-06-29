Legislature must continue playing central role in institutionalising Party guidelines: NA Chairman

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn has called on the NA Party Committee to operate with greater discipline, closer coordination, sharper strategic advice and more decisive action so that the legislature truly serves as the centre for institutionalising the Party’s guidelines, while fulfilling its role as the highest organ of State power and as the representative of the people’s will and aspirations.

Chairing the fifth conference of the NA Party Committee on Monday, the leader said the committee must continue improving its leadership capacity to meet increasingly demanding tasks in 2026 and throughout the current tenure.

Reviewing the committee’s performance in the first half of this year, Chairman Mẫn said it had guided its subordinate Party organisations to gradually put their operations on a more orderly footing while strengthening coordination in implementing assigned tasks. It continued to play a central role in institutionalising the Party’s guidelines, particularly conclusions issued by the Politburo and the Secretariat, while improving the quality of legislation, supreme oversight and decisions on major national issues.

He also highlighted the successful leadership of the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and people’s councils at all levels for the 2026–31 tenure, as well as the organisation of the first session of the 16th legislature.

For the remainder of the year, the NA Chairman requested the committee to promptly translate the Party’s guidelines adopted after the third plenum of the 14th Party Central Committee into legal regulations, describing this as a key task requiring continued improvements in lawmaking, verification, supervision and decision-making.

He also urged faster preparation of proposals for submission to competent authorities, stronger political and ideological work, stricter inspection and Party discipline, and improved professional performance by the Council for Ethnic Affairs and NA committees. At the same time, he called for greater unity within NA Party Committee and closer coordination with agencies outside the NA to better perform tasks.

Regarding revisions to the committee’s working regulations, the top legislator stressed that they should not merely prescribe procedures but serve as the operational framework for the committee under its new organisational model. It should clearly define authority, responsibilities, task allocation, coordination and inspection mechanisms while upholding democratic centralism, promoting collective wisdom and reinforcing individual accountability, particularly that of leaders.

He also requested careful review of two draft coordination regulations to be submitted to the Secretariat, saying they should facilitate smoother leadership and target more effective policymaking.

The conference looked into a six-month review report, tasks for the second half of 2026, revised working regulations of the NA Party Committee for 2025–30 tenure, and two draft coordination regulations. With all delegates present voting in favour, the NA Party Committee approved in principle its working regulations for the 2025–30 term. — VNA/VNS