Việt Nam wishes to elevate ties with Canada to new level: PM

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam wants to deepen its Comprehensive Partnership with Canada in a more substantive and effective manner, and elevate ties to a new level, Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng told Canadian Ambassador Jim Nickel during a reception in Hà Nội, calling the North American nation an important partner.

PM Hưng praised the ambassador and Canadian Embassy for propelling bilateral ties.

He extended greetings and thanks to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney for a congratulatory letter following his election by Việt Nam's National Assembly (NA) to the current post.

The Government leader welcomed the progress made since the two countries established their Comprehensive Partnership nearly a decade ago, noting regular high-level exchanges and two-way trade doubling over the past five years to US$8.6 billion in 2025.

Defence ties have advanced under the 2024-26 Memorandum of Understanding on defence cooperation plan covering United Nations peacekeeping and training. Joint work in development aid, education-training and people-to-people exchanges as well as coordination at multilateral forums are also making headway.

Still, he said considerable untapped potential remains, particularly in trade-investment, sci-tech, innovation, green transition, and energy.

To further foster the bilateral partnership, PM Hưng called on the diplomat to facilitate high-level exchanges, phone talks, and visits by both countries' leaders. He also encouraged more Canadian investment in Việt Nam's strategic sectors, including energy, green economy, and circular economy.

The host pressed Canada to open its market wider to Vietnamese goods, particularly agro-forestry-fishery products, while extending cooperation in training quality workforce in artificial intelligence, quantum technology, and semiconductors. He also encouraged top Canadian universities to set up campuses in Việt Nam.

He expressed his hope that the two countries would work closely and support each other at global and regional organisations and forums, particularly within the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), which Việt Nam chairs in 2026, and the 2027 APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting with Việt Nam as the host.

Nickel, in reply, congratulated Việt Nam on the success of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and the election of deputies to the 16th NA. He praised the country's socio-economic gains and expressed admiration for the strategic directions set by the Party and Government.

Canada sees Việt Nam as a important partner with a key role ASEAN and the Indo-Pacific, he said, underscoring Canada's support for ASEAN centrality and thanking Việt Nam for backing Canada's push to deepen engagement with the bloc and pursue negotiations on an ASEAN–Canada Free Trade Agreement.

Agreeing with the PM's proposals, he spotlighted opportunities for broader cooperation in energy, food security, food safety, aerospace, maritime transport, cybersecurity, fight against transnational crime, and the United Nations peacekeeping operations. He affirmed that Canada would continue working closely with Việt Nam through both bilateral channels and multilateral forums.

On the occasion, he conveyed an invitation from PM Carney for the host to visit Canada, adding that Carney also looks forward to visiting Việt Nam at an appropriate time. — VNA/VNS