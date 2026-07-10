13m SIMs face blocks as authorities verify subscribers

HÀ NỘI — More than 114 million active mobile numbers have been submitted to the national population database after just over two months of enforcement, telecom firms said.

Over 96 million have been verified as real‑name users, while about 13 million are under one‑way service suspension for failing to update data. Those lines face two‑way blocking on August 15 and revocation on August 20 if non‑compliance persists.

Since June 15, more than 3.8 million suspended subscribers have completed verification.

Telecommunications Department under the Ministry of Science and Technology has ordered telecom companíe to prioritise support for vulnerable users, providing local service counters, on‑site assistance by official staff, and coordination with local authorities and commune/ward police to guide residents through real‑name checks.

According to the department, SIMs are only one tool used by scammers, so ending spam calls and texts will require further action. Under a prime ministerial directive issued April 3, 2025, the Ministry of Public Security is deploying tasks to detect, block and remove fraudulent content, sites, apps, groups and accounts, and to curb suspicious calls and messages, especially from abroad and those using VoIP and OTT apps.

The telecoms regulator said it is working with police to push carriers to comply, including proposed revisions to Decree 91/2020/NĐ‑CP and stepped‑up inspections and penalties.

Real‑name registration and VNeID‑based verification are seen as key data cleansing measures under Resolution 57‑NQ/TW. — VNS