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Home Politics & Law

Venezuela honours international rescue teams, sends thanks to Việt Nam’s top leader

July 04, 2026 - 14:41
Through Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Vũ Trung Mỹ, Acting President Delcy Rodriguez sent a letter of gratitude and presented the "Hero of Venezuela" medal to Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm.
Acting President of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez greets the Vietnamese rescue team at the ceremony in La Guaira state on Friday. — VNA/VNS Photo

LA GUAIRA — Acting President of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez chaired a ceremony in La Guaira state on Friday to honour international rescue forces for their considerable contributions to search and rescue operations following the twin earthquakes that struck the South American nation on June 24.

Speaking at the event, Rodriguez expressed her profound gratitude for the solidarity and timely assistance provided by foreign governments, international organisations, and rescue teams during Venezuela's challenging times.

She emphasised that the presence of rescue teams in devastated areas has brought immense hope to the local population, affirming that Venezuela is not alone in its battle to overcome the aftermath of the natural disaster.

On this occasion, through Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Vũ Trung Mỹ, the acting President sent a letter of gratitude and presented the "Hero of Venezuela" medal to Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm.

The ceremony was attended by President of the National Assembly of Venezuela Jorge Rodriguez Gomez, Secretary-General of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) and Vice President for internal affairs Diosdado Cabello, Minister of Foreign Affairs Yvan Gil, along with representatives of the diplomatic corps and military attachés from many countries in Venezuela.

To date, the Vietnamese joint military-public security with 124 members have managed to recover 45 victims' bodies from the collapsed buildings following the catastrophe.

The Acting President of Venezuela has also awarded the Order of Merit for Service to the Vietnamese K9 unit for their outstanding achievements in search and rescue operations and disaster relief.

The twin earthquakes that hit Venezuela on June 24 caused severe casualties and property damage, leaving more than 2,600 people dead and over 12,600 injured while heavily destroying infrastructure.

The Venezuelan Government is coordinating with international forces to urgently deliver humanitarian aid and set up temporary shelters for residents in affected areas. — VNA/VNS— VNA/VNS

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