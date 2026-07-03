Việt Nam, Australia eye stronger local cooperation

SYDNEY — Officials of Việt Nam and the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) have agreed to step up cooperation between Hà Nội and HCM City, and Canberra following talks between Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Phạm Hùng Tâm and ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr on Thursday.

Tam welcomed Barr's upcoming visit to Hà Nội and HCM City, expressing his hope that the trip will help strengthen cooperation between the ACT and the two Vietnamese cities.

He briefed the ACT leader on the latest socio-economic developments in Hà Nội and HCM City, noting that the two cities offer considerable potential for cooperation with the ACT in areas matching the territory's strengths, including renewable energy, innovation, education, tourism and smart urban management.

The Vietnamese diplomat proposed the ACT Chief Minister consider signing a friendship and cooperation agreement with Hà Nội, laying an important foundation for expanding ties across a wide range of areas between the two capitals in the future.

For his part, Barr said the trip will mark his first visit to Việt Nam and aim at exploring opportunities to expand comprehensive cooperation across areas.

He noted that under Canberra's international integration strategy, Việt Nam is among the capital's 14 priority economic partners, alongside key markets such as the US, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, India, the UK, and the European Union.

Barr welcomed the idea of establishing a twinned relationship between the ACT and Hà Nội, and noted that it could strengthen collaboration with Vietnamese localities in areas where the ACT has advantages like renewable energy, green transition, and electric transport, contributing to the goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.

He also expressed his readiness to participate in activities held during upcoming visits to Australia by senior Vietnamese leaders, including public diplomacy events. — VNA/VNS