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Home Politics & Law

Third Việt Nam–Laos border defence friendship exchange slated for July 9–10

July 02, 2026 - 16:38
The Vietnamese delegation will be led by General Phan Văn Giang, Politburo member, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence. Meanwhile, the Lao delegation will be headed by General Khamliang Outhakaysone, Politburo member, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence.
The General Political Department of the Việt Nam People's Army held a press briefing on July 2 to provide information on the 3rd Việt Nam–Laos Border Defense Friendship Exchange. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The third Việt Nam–Laos Border Defence Friendship Exchange is scheduled to be held in Việt Nam's central province of Nghệ An and Laos’ Bolikhamsai Province on July 9–10, the Ministry of National Defence told a press briefing in Hà Nội on Thursday.

The event takes place as the two countries celebrate the 49th anniversary of the signing of the Việt Nam–Laos Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation (July 18, 1977–2026).

It is expected to help implement the common understanding reached by high-ranking leaders of the two Parties and States on deepening defence cooperation. It also aims to strengthen friendship, solidarity and practical cooperation between border protection forces, authorities and residents in the two sides' border areas, while further enhancing ties between the two militaries and promoting a border of peace, friendship, stability, cooperation and development.

The Vietnamese delegation will be led by General Phan Văn Giang, Politburo member, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence. Meanwhile, the Lao delegation will be headed by General Khamliang Outhakaysone, Politburo member, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence.

Activities in Laos on July 9 will include a welcoming ceremony for the Vietnamese delegation at Border Marker No. 460, a joint border marker maintenance activity, friendship tree planting, and a groundbreaking ceremony for a coordination station project funded by Việt Nam's Ministry of National Defence. The programme will also feature visits to local schools and communities, the presentation of scholarships to students, the provision of free medical examinations and medicine, and the donation of breeding cattle to disadvantaged households in border areas.

On July 10, activities in Việt Nam will begin with a welcoming ceremony for the Lao delegation at Border Marker No. 460. The programme will include friendship tree planting, a visit to the Thanh Thủy Border Guard Station, exchanges between twinned border communities, the donation of breeding cattle to disadvantaged households, and a groundbreaking ceremony for the Thanh Hà Kindergarten – a project funded by Việt Nam's Ministry of National Defence. The Lao delegation will also visit the Kim Lien Special National Relic Site before holding talks with the Vietnamese side.

A series of side events will take place ahead of the official exchange, including a review of twinning activities between the Thanh Thủy Border Guard Station and Laos’ Border Guard Company 252, as well as a young officers’ exchange programme, a cross-border running event, scholarship presentation, and free healthcare services for border residents. — VNA/VNS

Vietnam Laos diplomatic relations traditional friendship

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