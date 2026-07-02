Vietnamese rescue team races against time to find earthquake victims in Venezuela

CARACAS — Vietnamese joint military–public security rescue teams are racing against time in the intensive search for victims trapped beneath collapsed buildings in Venezuela, where a devastating double earthquake on June 24 killed more than 2,200 people.

In Playa Grande in La Guaira State – the area hardest hit by the catastrophe – the 124-member contingent has been working tirelessly to locate survivors and recover victims from heavily damaged buildings perched on steep hillsides.

Major General Phạm Văn Ty, deputy director of the Rescue and Salvage Department under the General Staff of the Việt Nam People's Army and head of the mission, urged team members to maintain their determination, describing the operation as a race against time driven by international humanitarian responsibility and solidarity with the Venezuelan people.

Military and police personnel have been divided into specialised search teams, combining field experience gained from previous domestic disaster-response missions with advanced rescue equipment.

Search dogs are deployed first to detect possible victims beneath the rubble, followed by engineers using acoustic detection devices and ground-penetrating radar to pinpoint locations before beginning rescue or recovery operations.

Medical personnel have meanwhile continued providing emergency treatment to affected residents at a field medical station.

Lieutenant Colonel Nguyễn Lê Cường, deputy head of the Fire Prevention, Firefighting and Rescue Division of Hà Nội Police, said careful assessment and planning were essential to ensuring safe and effective rescue operations in such challenging conditions.

According to the latest update, the Vietnamese team identified 16 locations where victims were believed to be trapped on July 1 (local time). Rescue crews searched nine of those sites, recovering additional bodies and bringing the total number of victims found by the Vietnamese mission to 23 after two days of operations. The remaining seven locations have been handed over to local rescue authorities.

The deployment marks the third time that the Việt Nam People's Army and People's Public Security have sent personnel overseas to support international humanitarian and disaster relief operations, following similar missions in Türkiye and Myanmar.

An order 'from the heart'

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency from Venezuela, Major General Nguyễn Duy Minh, deputy director of the Ministry of National Defence's Department of Foreign Relations, said the team had overcome a gruelling 24-hour journey and significant time-zone differences to begin work immediately upon arrival.

"Above all, this is an order from the heart – a determination to make use of every minute and every hour to save lives," he said.

Upon arriving in Venezuela, the Vietnamese contingent worked closely with local authorities to identify the worst-affected areas, prioritising the search for survivors while also helping recover victims so they could be returned to their families.

He said Venezuelan authorities had praised the professionalism, commitment and determination shown by Vietnamese rescuers. Residents had also warmly welcomed the team, with many expressing gratitude as victims were recovered from the disaster zone.

Despite difficult conditions, including extreme heat, the team remains committed to continuing the search.

Many Venezuelans have left handwritten messages for the rescuers bearing the words: "To save one life is to save the whole world." Major General Minh said the messages had become a powerful source of encouragement for the entire mission.

Việt Nam is among around 30 countries that have deployed international rescue teams to assist Venezuela.

Acting President Delcy Rodríguez has declared seven days of national mourning in memory of those killed. — VNS