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Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam issues new rules governing foreign media activities

July 02, 2026 - 10:14
Foreign media agencies, representative offices and organisations must obtain approval for press activities in Việt Nam and comply with Vietnamese law under Decree 262.
A foreign journalist covers the Communist Party of Việt Nam’s National Congress. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Government has issued Decree 262, introducing new regulations on press activities by foreign press agencies, foreign representative offices, and foreign organisations in Việt Nam, with notable provisions on the licensing procedures for press activities and the operating principles applicable to non-resident foreign correspondents.

Under the decree, which took effect on July 1, all press activities by foreign media agencies, foreign representative offices, and foreign organisations in Việt Nam must receive approval from the competent authorities and comply with Vietnamese law.

They are also required to coordinate with provincial-level People's Committees where reporting activities take place.

Their online publishing must comply with Vietnamese regulations on the press and cybersecurity and other relevant laws, as well as international treaties to which Việt Nam is a party.

Organisations and individuals found to violate the provisions of this decree shall, depending on the nature and severity of the offence, be subject to penalties in accordance with the laws of Việt Nam.

Matters not specifically covered by the decree will be governed by the Press Law, other relevant specialised laws and international treaties to which Việt Nam is a member

Licensing procedures for non-resident correspondents

Foreign journalists seeking to conduct reporting activities in Việt Nam must submit applications to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), or Vietnamese diplomatic missions, consular offices or permanent missions to international organisations abroad, at least 10 days before their planned entry into Việt Nam.

Applications may be submitted online, by post, in person or via email. Required documents include an application form prescribed in the decree and a copy of the applicant's passport, which must remain valid for at least six months.

Applications received by Vietnamese missions abroad must be forwarded to the MoFA within 24 hours after a valid dossier is accepted.

The MoFA will issue an electronic press permit within seven working days after receiving a complete and valid application. If an application is rejected, the ministry will provide written or electronic notification stating the reason.

Rules for reporting activities

After entering Việt Nam, non-resident correspondents must follow the guidance of authorities authorised by the MoFA.

These authorities are responsible for ensuring that journalists carry out reporting activities in line with their approved purpose and programme, and must submit a report to the MoFA within three working days after the reporting programme concludes.

Journalists must carry both their press permit and passport while conducting reporting activities.

Any adjustment to an approved reporting programme or expansion of reporting activities in a locality requires written or electronic approval from the relevant provincial-level People's Committee, while the MoFA must also be notified. Reporting may proceed only after written approval is granted by the provincial People's Committee.

In case Vietnamese organisations or individuals provide content or produce programmes for foreign media organisations without permanent offices in Việt Nam, foreign media organisations must obtain the required permit and follow guidance from the MoFA-authorised agency.

Handling violations

The decree stipulates that violations include conducting reporting activities beyond the approved purpose, content, timeframe or location; breaching Vietnamese press or other applicable laws; or obstructing authorities or seriously affecting security and public order at reporting sites.

Competent authorities and provincial-level People's Committees must promptly document violations, temporarily suspend reporting activities where necessary, and notify the MoFA with supporting evidence.

Within 24 hours of receiving the notification, the MoFA will verify the case and decide on appropriate measures, including issuing a warning, imposing a temporary suspension, or revoking the press permit. — VNA/VNS

vietnam cybersecurity foreign journalists

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