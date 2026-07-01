HCM City marks 50 years of bearing late President's name with flower offering ceremony

HCM CITY — On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Sài Gòn-Gia Định officially being renamed Hồ Chí Minh City (July 2, 1976 – 2026), a delegation of leaders of the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee of the city on Wednesday morning offered flowers in tribute to the President Hồ Chí Minh at the Monument Park dedicated to him on Nguyễn Huệ pedestrian street in Sài Gòn Ward.

The delegation was led by Politburo member and Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Trần Lưu Quang.

In a solemn atmosphere, delegates respectfully laid flowers and observed a minute of silence in memory of President Hồ Chí Minh – the great leader of the Party and the nation, a national liberation hero and a world cultural celebrity.

They expressed profound gratitude for his immense contributions to the struggle for national independence, national reunification, and the cause of national construction and development.

The Party organisation, authorities and people of the city pledged to continue promoting the traditions of solidarity, dynamism and creativity; build a clean and strong political system; enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of governance; successfully implement socio-economic development goals; and develop Hồ Chí Minh City into a civilised, modern and compassionate metropolis and maintain its role as the country’s leading economic hub.

The flower-offering ceremony also marked the opening of a series of activities commemorating the 50th anniversary of Sài Gòn-Gia Định officially bearing the name of President Hồ Chí Minh.

The event reflected deep respect and gratitude toward the late leader and reaffirmed the determination of the city’s Party organisation, authorities, armed forces and people to continue building and developing the city that proudly bears his name. — VNA/VNS