HCM City, Canada strengthen people-to-people friendship

HCM CITY — A gathering marking the 159th anniversary of Canada's National Day was held in HCM City on Tuesday, reaffirming the shared commitment to strengthening friendship and expanding people-to-people exchanges between HCM City and Canada, laying a stronger foundation for bilateral cooperation.

Addressing the event, Đặng Quốc Toàn, Deputy Head of the municipal Party Committee's Organisation Board and Chairman of the Việt Nam–Canada Friendship Association of HCM City, said Việt Nam–Canada relations have grown steadily across fields since the two countries established diplomatic ties in 1973, with the elevation of ties to a Comprehensive Partnership in 2017 marking a major milestone.

Canada currently has nearly 300 valid foreign direct investment (FDI) projects in Việt Nam with total registered capital of US$4.87 billion. It is also Việt Nam's second-largest trading partner in the Americas, with two-way trade reaching approximately $8.5 billion in 2025.

Building on the strong bilateral relationship, Toàn described HCM City as an attractive destination for Canadian businesses and investors, noting that Canada ranks 23rd among 127 countries and territories investing in the southern metropolis, with around 130 projects worth more than $133 million.

He expressed his hope that Canadian partners will continue investing in priority sectors, including international finance, high technology and innovation, green industries, clean energy, logistics, education and workforce training.

People-to-people exchanges are vital to nurturing and sustaining friendship between the two nations, he stressed, calling for continued support from the Canadian Consulate General, friendship organisations, business associations and non-governmental organisations in promoting people-to-people diplomacy, and tightening friendship between the people of HCM City and Canada, contributing to further fostering the Việt Nam–Canada relations.

For her part, Canadian Consul General in HCM City Annie Dubé thanked the HCM City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) for hosting the event, describing it as an opportunity to celebrate Canada's achievements while reviewing the progress of Việt Nam–Canada friendship and looking ahead to stronger cooperation.

The changing global landscape also presents new opportunities for practical cooperation, she said, adding that Canada and Vietnam have significant potential to expand collaboration in areas of shared interest, particularly green technology, agriculture and infrastructure.

Việt Nam is an important partner in Canada's strategy to strengthen its engagement in the Asia-Pacific region, the diplomat said, stressing that Canada is ready to expand people-to-people cooperation, especially in education, environmental protection, culture and sports, to foster mutual understanding and friendship between the people of the two nations.

As one of the host countries of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Canada also looks forward to welcoming more Vietnamese visitors to experience the country and enjoy the tournament, he added. — VNA/VNS