National conference held to disseminate Politburo's Resolution No. 10 on development of foreign-invested sector

HÀ NỘI — The Politburo convened a national conference in Hà Nội on Tuesday to study, disseminate, and realise its Resolution No. 10-NQ/TW dated June 8, 2026 on the development of the foreign-invested sector.

Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm attended and delivered a keynote speech at the event, which was linked to nearly 35,000 venues from central to commune levels, government agencies and military units, attracting almost 2.1 million delegates. It was broadcast live on Vietnam Television and Voice of Vietnam channels.

Also present at the conference were Politburo member, Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng; Politburo member, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn; former Politburo member and former NA Chairman Nguyễn Sinh Hùng, and Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú.

The gathering also drew the attendance of incumbent and former Politburo members, Secretaries of the Party Central Committee, members of the Party Central Committee, the Central Military Commission and the Central Public Security Party Committee; the Party Committees of the Central Party Agencies, the Government, the NA and the Việt Nam Fatherland Front, along with leaders of ministries, agencies, organisations, the Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, foreign business associations, a number of FDI firms, leading state and private enterprises, and leaders of provinces and cities, among others.

The conference opened with the screening of a documentary on four decades of Việt Nam's foreign investment attraction. It was followed by a speech by Politburo member and Standing Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Gia Túc, outlining the resolution’s core contents, as well as presentations by representatives of ministries, agencies and localities. — VNA/VNS