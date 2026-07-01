Conference reviews one-year implementation of three-tier administration model

HÀ NỘI — The Political Bureau of the Party Central Committee convened a conference in Hà Nội on Wednesday to review the one-year implementation of the overall organisational model of the political system and the three-tier administration model.

The event was held in a hybrid format, with the main venue at the Diên Hồng Hall of the National Assembly building and online connection to 3,651 venues across ministries, central agencies, socio-political organisations, and headquarters of provincial, municipal, commune, ward and special-zone administrations nationwide.

A total of 557,099 officials attended the conference.

The conference was attended and chaired by Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm, Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng, National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú, and Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Organisation Commission Nguyễn Duy Ngọc, who also serves as head of the steering committee for the review.

Participants are set to listen to a review report on the one-year implementation presented by Ngọc.

The conference will also feature a documentary screening and presentations from officials.

Party General Secretary and President Lâm is scheduled to deliver an important address providing directions for the next phase of implementation. — VNA/VNS