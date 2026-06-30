Party official hosts Chinese Ambassador

HÀ NỘI — Head of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee's Commission for Internal Affairs Lê Minh Trí praised Chinese Ambassador to Việt Nam He Wei and the Chinese embassy for propelling ties between the two Parties and countries during a reception in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

Both sides expressed delight at the positive momentum of Việt Nam–China relations, singling out the April 2026 state visit to China by General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm as an important milestone that set a strategic course for ties as both countries embark on a new growth phase. Party-to-Party cooperation mechanisms have been refined and are playing an ever more important role in steering bilateral relations.

Strides have also been made in infrastructure connectivity, railway links, and economic, trade and investment collaboration, while people-to-people and locality-to-locality exchanges have grown more vibrant. Coordination at multilateral forums has deepened further.

Tri suggested both sides further consolidate strategic mutual trust between the two Parties and countries, effectively turn the important common perceptions reached by their top leaders into action, and carry out bilateral diplomatic programmes.

He urged both sides to make full use of existing cooperation mechanisms, enhance theoretical exchanges, and share experience in national governance and socio-economic development. Ministries, agencies and localities were pushed to jointly translate high-level common perceptions into concrete results and propel deeper economic connectivity, with a focus on transport infrastructure and railways.

The commission chief also stressed the need to expand trade cooperation in a more balanced and sustainable manner while elevating sci-tech collaboration, especially in such key areas as artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, 5G, 6G and the training of quality workforce.

He further called for the effective rollout of people-to-people exchanges, including the "Red Study Tour" for the youth and the Việt Nam–China Tourism Cooperation Year 2026–27, with the aim of delivering tangible benefits to the people of both countries.

Agreeing with Trí's ideas, Ambassador He affirmed his commitment to contributing to the continued development of ties between the two Parties and countries. He pledged to continue serving as an important bridge driving exchanges and experience sharing between the advisory bodies of the two Parties and countries, ensuring that bilateral ties develop in line with orientations set by the top leaders and usher China–Việt Nam relations into a new growth stage. — VNA/VNS