Việt Nam steps up search for earthquake survivors in Venezuela

HÀ NỘI Vietnamese rescue teams have continued search and rescue operations in Venezuela's hardest-hit earthquake zone, working through intense heat and heavy rain alongside international partners.

On June 30 (local time), personnel from the Việt Nam People's Army and the People's Public Security deployed to La Guaira State, the area most severely affected by the twin earthquakes.

The Vietnamese teams split into separate units, as coordinated with Venezuelan authorities, to search for survivors. They also responded to requests from families of missing victims by expanding searches to nearby locations.

In the early hours of the same day, Türkiye's rescue team alerted Venezuelan authorities to possible signs of life at one disaster site. After running out of fuel, the Turkish team requested assistance from other international rescue teams.

Responding immediately, the Vietnamese contingent, led by Major General Phạm Văn Tỵ, Deputy Director of the Rescue and Salvage Department under the General Staff of the Việt Nam People's Army, deployed personnel and equipment to the scene. Working alongside a Mexican rescue team, they carried out search operations in heavy rain.

Meanwhile, officers from the Ministry of Public Security continued rescue efforts at a nine-storey apartment building in La Guaira that almost completely collapsed in the June 24 earthquakes. Authorities believe 15 people remain trapped beneath the rubble.

Earlier the same day, as part of the friendship and cooperation between Việt Nam and Venezuela, the Vietnamese delegation handed over humanitarian aid to support post-earthquake recovery efforts.

Việt Nam is among around 30 countries that have sent rescue teams to Venezuela following the disaster. VNS