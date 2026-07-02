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Home Politics & Law

Brazilian Ambassador to Việt Nam awarded Friendship Order

July 02, 2026 - 17:59
Brazilian Ambassador to Việt Nam Marco Farani was praised for his role in the elevation of Việt Nam–Brazil ties to a Strategic Partnership and in broadening collaboration across trade, agriculture, science and technology, education, culture and people-to-people exchanges.
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Đặng Hoàng Giang (right) presented the Việt Nam's Friendship Order to Brazilian Ambassador to Việt Nam Marco Farani at a ceremony in Hà Nội on July 2. — Photo from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

HÀ NỘI — Brazilian Ambassador to Việt Nam Marco Farani was awarded Việt Nam's Friendship Order on Thursday in recognition of his significant contributions to advancing bilateral relations.

Presenting the state honour, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Đặng Hoàng Giang said the award reflects the high regard of the Vietnamese Party, State and people for Farani’s role in strengthening the friendship and cooperation between the two nations. He praised the ambassador’s dedication, professionalism and unwavering commitment throughout his tenure in Việt Nam.

Giang credited Farani with making meaningful contributions to deepening political trust, facilitating all-level exchanges and expanding cooperation among ministries, agencies, localities, businesses and people of both countries. He also highlighted the ambassador’s role in the elevation of Việt Nam–Brazil ties to a Strategic Partnership and in broadening collaboration across trade, agriculture, science and technology, education, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

The Deputy Minister noted that Việt Nam–Brazil relations have maintained strong momentum in recent years, with cooperation becoming increasingly substantive and ample room remaining for further growth. He said Farani’s efforts have helped strengthen mutual trust and understanding, creating a solid platform for the bilateral partnership to continue expanding in a practical and effective manner.

On behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Giang thanked the ambassador for his valuable contributions and expressed confidence that Farani will continue to support Việt Nam and serve as a strong advocate for closer Vietnam-Brazil ties in whatever role he undertakes in the future.

Expressing his appreciation for the honour, Farani said he was deeply touched to receive the Friendship Order. He thanked MoFA, along with Vietnamese ministries, sectors, localities and partners, for their close cooperation and steadfast support during his diplomatic mission.

The ambassador said the progress achieved in bilateral relations was the product of shared efforts by both sides and pledged to remain committed to promoting the Việt Nam–Brazil Strategic Partnership, helping make it broader, deeper and more effective for the benefit of the two countries and their peoples. — VNA/VNS

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