New US Ambassador Jennifer Wicks begins official tenure in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Newly appointed United States Ambassador to Việt Nam Jennifer Wicks officially began her diplomatic tenure on Thursday after presenting a copy of her credentials to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

She has arrived in the country one day earlier, according to the US Embassy, just in time for the official celebrations of the 250th anniversary of US Independence (July 4).

At the ceremony held at the ministry's headquarters in Hà Nội, Chief of the Directorate of State Protocol and Interpretation Lê Công Dũng congratulated Wicks on her appointment and expressed confidence that her tenure would help further advance Việt Nam–US relations in a practical, effective and comprehensive manner.

Wicks said it was an honour to serve as US Ambassador to Việt Nam and pledged to promote bilateral cooperation across areas of shared interest. She said she looked forward to contributing to the continued development of relations between the two countries for the benefit of their peoples, while supporting peace, stability and development in the region.

The presentation of a copy of credentials, conducted in accordance with diplomatic protocol, marks the official beginning of an ambassador's assignment before the formal presentation of credentials to the State President.

Việt Nam and the US have maintained positive momentum in bilateral ties in recent years, particularly since the two countries elevated their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Cooperation has expanded across political and diplomatic engagement, trade and investment, education, science and technology, defence and security, and people-to-people exchanges. The two sides have also worked closely on addressing war legacy issues, tackling global challenges and coordinating at regional and international forums.

Wicks is expected to serve as an important bridge in further promoting bilateral cooperation, enhancing mutual understanding and trust, and expanding collaboration in areas aligned with the priorities and interests of both countries.

A career diplomat and civil servant, Wicks brings nearly 31 years of experience in the US Government. Before her appointment to Hà Nội, she served as Director of the Presidential Appointments Office from November 2012, working under four US presidents and regularly coordinating with senior White House and State Department officials.

During her career at the US Department of State, she also served as Chief of Staff at the Office of US Foreign Assistance Resources, Senior Adviser for Legislative Affairs and Public Affairs to the Under Secretary for Management, and Special Assistant to the Assistant Secretary for Administration.

Wicks holds a Master of Science in National Security Strategy from the United States Army War College and a Master of Public Administration from American University. She was sworn in as US Ambassador to Việt Nam on June 18. — VNS