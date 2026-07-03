Deputy PM–Defence Minister commends military personnel on earthquake relief mission in Venezuela

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Văn Giang has commended Vietnamese military personnel participating in earthquake relief operations in Venezuela, praising their professionalism, dedication and humanitarian spirit while carrying out international rescue missions.

In a letter dated July 3, Giang praised officers and professional soldiers deployed to Venezuela in the aftermath of the powerful twin earthquakes that struck the Latin American country on June 24 night, causing heavy casualties and widespread devastation.

He wrote that the deployment reflected Việt Nam's tradition of solidarity and compassion, as well as its commitment to being “a friend, a reliable partner, and an active and responsible member of the international community.” Responding to an appeal from Venezuela's acting President and implementing the direction of the Party and State leaders and the Central Military Commission, the Ministry of National Defence dispatched an 82-member rescue team, along with specialised equipment, relief supplies and search dogs, to assist the disaster-hit country.

Giang noted that the Vietnamese contingent demonstrated professionalism, resilience and determination despite the urgent deployment, the long journey, harsh living and working conditions, and the ongoing threat of aftershocks. Drawing on experience from previous international disaster relief missions, the team worked around the clock and coordinated closely with Venezuelan authorities to conduct search and rescue operations. They brought dozens of victims out of collapsed buildings, provided on-site medical assistance, while ensuring the safety of all team members.

He said the mission embodied Việt Nam's humanitarian tradition, its strong spirit of international solidarity, and the noble qualities of “Uncle Hồ's Soldiers” on the international arena.

On behalf of the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence, Giang commended the team for its strong sense of responsibility and outstanding performance. He encouraged its members to uphold the Vietnam People's Army's tradition of “determination to fight and determination to win", strengthen coordination, and carry out their mission with renewed resolve and initiative to save more lives while ensuring the absolute safety of all personnel.

He added that the Vietnamese people and the armed forces are proud of the rescue team's dedication, and stand firmly behind them as they continue their mission. — VNA/VNS