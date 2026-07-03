National Assembly to consider revisions to Land Law at October sitting

HÀ NỘI — Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Trần Thanh Mẫn has signed Resolution No. 07/2026/UBTVQH16 revising the 2026 legislative agenda.

Accordingly, the NA Standing Committee has added the draft Data Security Law to the 2026 legislative agenda. The bill is set to be submitted to the parliament for discussion and approval at its second session this October.

The draft revised Land Law has also been added to the 2026 legislative programme and will be submitted to the NA for consideration at the same sitting.

Meanwhile, the draft revised Law on Public Debt Management has been removed from the legislative agenda.

The NA Standing Committee has assigned relevant drafting and appraisal agencies and set the timetable for submitting the newly added bills.

Specifically, both the draft Data Security Law and the draft revised Land Law will be submitted to the NA Standing Committee for review at its September 2026 session. — VNA/VNS