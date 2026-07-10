Deputy PM urges faster progress on border boarding school project

HÀ NỘI — Construction workers have been urged to complete a boarding school project in Thanh Hóa Province on schedule – ensuring to make the most of good weather to accelerate progress.

Deputy Prime Minister Lê Tiến Châu, head of the Steering Committee for the Construction of Schools in Border Communes, on Friday visited the Yên Khương Primary and Secondary Boarding School in Yên Khương Commune.

He called on construction units to step up efforts to make sure the school is ready to provide high-standards of education for the 2026–27 academic year.

The Deputy PM also warned provincial leaders to keep a close watch on weather conditions in the region, and to adjust plans accordingly.

Describing the school as a project of particular significance for education in border areas, Châu said it would improve learning and living conditions for pupils in disadvantaged communities while reflecting the Party and State's strong commitment to residents and students in frontier communes.

He also called for closer coordination among the design, construction and supervision teams to ensure any issues are resolved promptly and construction proceeds smoothly and efficiently.

Châu said that the project must meet the highest standards of quality, workplace safety and efficient use of investment capital.

He warned against any wastefulness, financial losses or misconduct and emphasised that construction quality must not be compromised in the pursuit of faster progress.

“Every component of the project must comply with approved designs and technical standards to ensure the school can serve the educational needs of children in the border area for many years to come,” he added.

During the site visit, the Deputy PM received progress reports from the project investor, contractors and provincial departments on the implementation of the project, the status of individual construction packages and challenges encountered during the works.

Following the inspection, Deputy PM Châu said he highly appreciated the authorities for their decisive leadership in implementing the Government's policy of building schools in border communes.

He also commended the dedication and efforts of the project investor, consultants, contractors, engineers and workers, who have been working around the clock to keep the project on schedule.

Construction of the boarding school began in late 2025.

The project has a total investment of over VNĐ123.6 billion (US$4.7 million).

It is managed by the Thanh Hóa Transport Infrastructure Project Management Board, while Viettel Construction Joint Stock Corporation is the main contractor.

After more than seven months of construction, the project has reached around 63 per cent of its contract value.

Major works, including roofing, bricklaying and plastering, finishing works and tiling, are between 50 and 65 per cent complete.

The contractor has mobilised maximum manpower and equipment and introduced extended working hours and additional shifts to accelerate construction, with the aim of completing the entire project before August 15, 2026, so that it can welcome students for the start of the 2026–27 school year. — VNS