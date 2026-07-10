Search resumes for final missing person after cargo ship capsizes off Vân Đồn coast

QUẢNG NINH – Rescue forces are urgently resuming the search for the final victim missing from the capsize of vessel HP4914 in Bản Sen waters, after operations were suspended due to poor weather conditions, stated the People’s Committee of Vân Đồn Special Zone in Quảng Ninh Province.

Earlier, at approximately 2pm on Thursday, the vessel, captained by Vũ Thành Long from Hải Phòng City and carrying five people, suddenly overturned at sea.

Immediately following the accident, local rescue teams reached the scene and successfully brought three individuals ashore for emergency medical treatment. By 5pm the same day, search teams recovered the body of a 53-year-old victim from Hải Phòng, who was subsequently transported to a medical facility for handover procedures.

Due to darkness and dangerous weather, the search for the remaining missing person was suspended at 8pm on Thursday and resumed at 6.30am on Friday.

Currently, Vân Đồn authorities have mobilised nearby vessels and fishermen to assist in the search. Competent agencies are also investigating to determine the cause of the accident. VNS