500 Days and Nights Campaign: Team K51's mission to bring fallen soldiers home

Established in December 2000, Team K51 of the Đắk Lắk Provincial Military Command comprises 67 officers and soldiers dedicated to searching for, recovering and repatriating the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who lost their lives in Cambodia during wartime.

For more than 25 years, the team has braved rugged terrain and harsh weather, crossing forests and streams in its relentless mission to bring the nation's fallen heroes home. Guided by a profound sense of duty, its members remain committed to reuniting the fallen with their families after decades of separation.

During the 2025-26 dry season alone, Team K51 recovered and repatriated the remains of 27 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts from former battlefields in Cambodia. Their mission depends not only on perseverance and determination but also on valuable information provided by local residents on both sides of the border.