Captain detained over Phú Quốc speedboat incident that killed 15 Indian tourists; survivors returning to India

AN GIANG — Authorities in southern province of An Giang on Sunday have opened a criminal case and temporarily detained the captain of a tourist speedboat that capsized the day before near Phú Quốc Island, leaving 15 Indian tourists dead.

The provincial Police Investigation Agency announced the detention of Nguyễn Hồng Hải, 57, for alleged violations of regulations related to the maritime accident, which occurred near Mây Rút island in the An Thới waters off of Phú Quốc Special Zone.

According to investigators, the speedboat, bearing registration number AG 26751 and operated by Minh Huy PQ Tourism Co. Ltd., was carrying 32 Indian tourists, one tour guide, and three crew members when the accident happened at around 1pm on Saturday.

The vessel had departed from Mây Rút Ngoài island and was heading towards An Thới Port when it suddenly overturned about 100m from the island, reportedly amid strong wave condition, throwing all people on board into the sea.

Rescue teams managed to save 21 people, while 15 others died in the incident.

Immediately after the accident, An Giang police launched an investigation in coordination with local authorities and relevant agencies. Officers carried out forensic examinations, collected evidence and interviewed witnesses and crew members to determine the cause of the tragedy.

Based on the initial findings, investigators on July 12 decided to prosecute the case and temporarily detain Hải for further questioning over alleged legal violations linked to the accident. Police said the investigation remains ongoing and that any violations uncovered would be handled in accordance with the law.

According to the Indian Embassy in Hà Nội, 15 survivors have been discharged from hospital and are travelling back to India. Of the two patients who had been receiving intensive care, one has also been released and is returning home, while the remaining patient continues to undergo treatment at a hospital in Phú Quốc with the support of specialised hospitals – including Chợ Rẫy Hospital in HCM City.

Bodies of the 15 victims were being transported to HCM City (expected to be done by Sunday night) and would be repatriated to India as soon as possible after the completion of the necessary formalities. — VNS