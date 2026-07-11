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Rescue operations completed for deadly speedboat accident off Phú Quốc Island

July 11, 2026 - 20:11
The accident claimed the lives of 15 Indian nationals, including two women and 13 men, according to official reports.
A survivor being treated at a hospital on Phú Quốc Island. — VNA/VNS Photo

AN GIANG — Authorities in the Phú Quốc special zone have completed search and rescue operations after a tourist speedboat capsized off Phú Quốc Island in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on Saturday afternoon.

Efforts are now focused on handling the aftermath of the accident and providing medical care and support for survivors.

According to official reports from the provincial Party Committee, the rescue force had saved and recovered 36 people by 3.30pm. The accident claimed the lives of 15 Indian nationals, including two women and 13 men.

The provincial authorities have instructed the Department of Health and medical facilities in the special zone to provide emergency treatment and medical care for the survivors, while coordinating with the provincial police to determine the causes of death.

Medical establishments in Phú Quốc have also been assigned to provide initial treatment and arrange accommodation for the survivors to help them recover. The local authorities have sent working groups to support the victims and their families.

The provincial police have been tasked with conducting a site examination, investigating the cause of the accident, and handling the case in accordance with the law. They are also inspecting businesses operating maritime tourism services in Phú Quốc to ensure compliance with safety regulations and strictly deal with any violations.

Meanwhile, the provincial Department of Tourism has worked closely with relevant diplomatic agencies to conduct consular work and citizen protection measures, and provide timely assistance for the victims' families in line with regulations.

The speedboat, operated by Ocean Pearl Island Company, was transporting 32 Indian tourists and four crew members from Mây Rút Ngoài Island back to An Thới Port when it capsized at around 1pm. Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng had instructed four ministries and An Giang Province to urgently address the aftermath of the accident. — VNA/VNS

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