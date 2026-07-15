Top leader calls for stronger public participation in safeguarding national security

SƠN LA — Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm on Wednesday called for stronger public participation in safeguarding national security and social order, stressing that every citizen should play an active role in building safe, peaceful and resilient communities.

Addressing the All People’s Day for National Security Protection in Lóng Lương village of Vân Hồ Commune, the northern mountainous province of Sơn La, the leader said that over the past 21 years, the event has become an annual activity of great significance, helping foster the revolutionary spirit, patriotism and national pride while strengthening community solidarity and the close bond between the People's Public Security force and the people, thereby contributing to national security and social order.

According to General Secretary and President Lâm, the "All People Protect National Security" movement in Sơn La, particularly in Vân Hồ Commune, has achieved notable results and become a model for other localities to follow. Lóng Lương village, once known as a drug crime hotspot, has undergone a remarkable transformation.

On behalf of the Party and State leadership, he commended local authorities and residents, especially those in Lóng Lương, for their contributions to maintaining security and promoting socio-economic development.

He urged Party committees, administrations and socio-political organisations at all levels to continue effectively implementing the policies on promoting the movement, stressing that the revolutionary cause is of the people, by the people, and for the people.

Officials and Party members, he said, must stay close to the people, understand their aspirations and lead by example while integrating the movement with patriotic emulation campaigns to secure broader public participation.

The leader called for expanding community-based models of self-management, crime prevention, and mediation strengthening coordination among the People's Public Security force, the military, the Vietnam Fatherland Front, agencies, sectors, and mass organisations; and further promoting the role of grassroots security safeguarding forces in the movement.

He also emphasised the need to recognise and replicate exemplary individuals and effective models in the "All People Protect National Security" drive.

He asked Vân Hồ Commune to build on its achievements, strive to become Sơn La's role model for security and social order, and work harder to become free of drugs, crimes and social evils.

Lóng Lương village in particular and Sơn La Province as a whole should actively develop and expand model socio-economic development initiatives so that every household and every resident can enjoy a better and more prosperous life, he stated

General Secretary and President Lâm urged the People's Public Security force, particularly officers in Sơn La, to exert relentless efforts to strengthen crime prevention, tighten management of criminal and drug-related offenders, prevent new security hotspots, enhance public awareness of crime, drug, fire and traffic accident prevention, and actively counter hostile and distorted information targeting the Party and the State.

On the occasion, he presented gifts to village elders, respected community figures, outstanding grassroots security personnel, disadvantaged households, and policy beneficiary families. Minister of Public Security Gen. Lương Tam Quang also presented gifts to the Vân Hồ Commune police and certificates of merit to some local officials and residents.

Later the same day, ahead of the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27), General Secretary and President Lâm visited and presented gifts to a war veteran and a revolution contributor in Sơn La Province. He also paid a visit to former Politburo member and former National Assembly Vice Chairwoman Tòng Thị Phóng. — VNA/VNS