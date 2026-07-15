People-to-people friendship forms key foundation of Việt Nam–US ties: diplomat

HCM CITY — The strongest foundation of relations between Việt Nam and the US has always been the friendship between the two countries' people, Melissa A. Brown, US Consul General in HCM City, said on Wednesday.

Brown was speaking at a gathering organised by the HCM City Union of Friendship Organisations to mark the 250th anniversary of the US’s Independence Day (July 4, 1776–2026).

Congratulating the country on the occasion, Nguyễn Văn Thọ, Permanent Vice Chairman of the HCM City People's Council and Chairman of the municipal Việt Nam–US Friendship Association, said bilateral relations have undergone a remarkable journey, evolving from a shared history of war to a shared history of peace.

He noted that the two countries have established a comprehensive strategic partnership based on mutual respect for each other's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political systems. By putting the past behind, looking towards the future, building on common interests, and managing differences properly, they have advanced relations for the benefit of both peoples.

Within that broader partnership, HCM City has consistently been one of Việt Nam's leading localities in promoting cooperation with the US. In April 1995, the city established friendship and cooperation with San Francisco, a milestone that Tho described as symbolising the spirit of people-to-people diplomacy by connecting individuals, transforming goodwill into trust and trust into lasting cooperation.

The official added that bilateral cooperation has continued to expand since then. Following its recent administrative expansion, the southern economic hub is expected to offer even greater opportunities for practical and sustainable cooperation with US partners.

Tho also highlighted the contributions of the local Việt Nam–US Friendship Association, which has actively promoted people-to-people and cultural exchanges through a wide range of activities. Together with the city's broader external relations efforts, these grassroots initiatives have enabled people in both countries to gain a better understanding of each other's culture, traditions and daily life, helping to strengthen mutual trust, deepen understanding and reinforce their friendship.

For her part, Brown said the US Mission in Việt Nam has continued to strengthen bilateral relations through programmes that connect families, students and visitors, while expanding cooperation in public health, combating transnational crime, enhancing public safety, and promoting trade and agricultural cooperation to support economic growth and prosperity in both countries.

She commended the HCM City Union of Friendship Organisations for helping to bring Americans and Vietnamese closer together over the years through cultural exchanges, educational programmes, community activities and personal connections, fostering deeper mutual understanding and respect.

Brown noted that over the 31 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the Việt Nam-US relationship has developed into a comprehensive strategic partnership spanning trade and investment, education, science and technology, health care, security and people-to-people diplomacy.

Most importantly, she said, both countries remain focused on the opportunities ahead. By working together, they can continue to expand educational exchanges, deepen trade ties, encourage innovation and further strengthen the friendship and cohesion between their people. — VNA/VNS