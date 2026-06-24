Việt Nam Coast Guard's visit strengthens maritime ties with Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR — Việt Nam Coast Guard vessel CSB 8005 has made its first official visit to Malaysia’s Pahang state from June 22-25, underscoring the close friendship and cooperation between maritime law enforcement agencies of the two countries.

The visit follows the elevation of Việt Nam–Malaysia relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in November 2024.

Speaking at the welcoming ceremony, Mohd Marmizi bin Md Nor, Deputy Director of the Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) in Pahang, stressed that as maritime nations, Malaysia and Việt Nam share a common responsibility to ensure safe, secure and peaceful seas. He described the visit as an important platform for exchanging knowledge, sharing operational experience and enhancing professionalism, adding that mutual understanding and effective communication are essential to preventing misunderstandings at sea.

Mohd Marmizi told the Vietnam News Agency that the visit reflected the strong and expanding relationship between the two forces, underpinned by mutual trust, friendship and a shared commitment to maintaining maritime security, safety and stability in common waters. He noted significant potential for broader cooperation in areas such as search and rescue, maritime law enforcement, capacity building, training and coordinated responses to maritime incidents. Stronger cooperation between the two agencies, he added, will contribute to regional maritime security and reinforce the spirit of cooperation within ASEAN.

Leading the Vietnamese delegation, Colonel Trần Nguyên Lai, Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff of Coast Guard Region 4 Command, said bilateral relations were flourishing across multiple sectors, including politics, economy and maritime security. He affirmed the Việt Nam Coast Guard’s commitment to its partnership with the MMEA, describing frank and constructive dialogue as evidence of the trust and shared responsibility both sides uphold amid increasingly complex regional developments.

Lai highlighted that the deployment of CSB 8005, a modern 2,400-tonne vessel built in Việt Nam, for the visit provided a valuable opportunity for personnel from both sides to exchange experience, strengthen mutual trust and contribute to the shared goal of preserving peace and long-term stability in the region.

A key moment of the visit came during an official reception held aboard CSB 8005, where Pahang MMEA Director Vice Admiral Mazlan Bin Mat Rejab described the visit as a meaningful milestone in the growing relationship between the MMEA and the Việt Nam Coast Guard. He said the presence of the Vietnamese delegation demonstrated the strong friendship, mutual confidence and shared commitment of the two agencies to maintaining maritime security and safety. Mazlan expressed appreciation for the partnership and emphasised the importance of expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest while jointly addressing common maritime challenges.

During the visit, the two sides held in-depth discussions on search and rescue (SAR) operations and combating illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing. They exchanged information on operational procedures, command-and-control systems and the use of advanced technologies, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and search-planning software.

Regarding IUU fishing, Lai underscored Việt Nam’s strategic commitment to building a sustainable fisheries sector. He proposed stronger information sharing through a 24/7 hotline mechanism to ensure timely, humanitarian and professional handling of incidents, in line with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The visit also featured sports exchanges, site visits, professional discussions at the MMEA Academy and a joint communications exercise, strengthening ties between the maritime law enforcement forces of the two countries. Both sides expressed hope that a bilateral memorandum of understanding on maritime law enforcement cooperation will be signed in the near future, providing a solid legal framework for long-term coordination, training and capacity-building efforts, while contributing to peace and stability across ASEAN. — VNA/VNS