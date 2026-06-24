Việt Nam, China’s Guangdong province deepen cooperation across key sectors

HÀ NỘI — Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Vũ received Ma Wenfeng, Director General of the Foreign Affairs Office of China’s Guangdong Province, in Hà Nội on June 23.

The two sides shared delight at the positive momentum in Việt Nam–China relations, noting that collaboration between Vietnamese ministries, sectors and localities and Guangdong has continued to lead cooperation between the two countries.

High-level exchanges have remained frequent, while bilateral trade reached US$63.1 billion in 2025, up 12.3 per cent year-on-year and accounting for about 21.3 per cent of total Việt Nam–China trade. Cooperation has also expanded in transport infrastructure, urban railways, high-tech manufacturing and industrial park operations.

Congratulating Guangdong on maintaining its position as one of China’s leading economic centres, with GDP approaching $2.1 trillion in 2025, Vũ expressed his hope that cooperation between Vietnamese ministries and localities and Guangdong as well as the Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao Greater Bay Area will continue to deepen.

He proposed enhancing exchanges at all levels, successfully organising the 10th Coordination Conference on Cooperation between Vietnamese ministries, sectors, localities and Guangdong in 2027, and identifying priority areas for joint work. He also called for stronger cooperation among twinning localities, sharing experience in developing special economic zones and financial centres linked with high technology and advanced manufacturing, promoting multimodal logistics networks, particularly seaport systems, and encouraging major Guangdong enterprises to expand investment in Việt Nam.

The Deputy FM thanked Guangdong authorities and people for preserving historical sites associated with President Hồ Chí Minh and Việt Nam’s revolution. He suggested expanding people-to-people exchanges, jointly organising 'Red Study Tour' programmes, strengthening human resource training, increasing scholarships for Vietnamese students at leading universities in Guangdong and the Greater Bay Area, and facilitating the operation of the Vietnamese Consulate General in Guangzhou.

Agreeing with Vũ’s proposals, Ma stressed that Guangdong highly values cooperation with Vietnamese ministries, sectors and localities and hopes to further expand practical collaboration and friendly exchanges.

He invited Vietnamese leaders to visit Guangdong regularly, including on the occasion of the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting 2026 to be held in Shenzhen this year, saying such visits would provide fresh impetus for cooperation in trade, investment, industrial park infrastructure, urban transport, green manufacturing, new energy, tourism and people-to-people exchanges. He also welcomed Vietnamese youth representatives to participate in the 'Red Study Tour' and exchange programmes in Guangdong. — VNA/VNS