Việt Nam attaches high priority to ties with India: top legislator

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam always values and gives high priority to relations with India – a loyal, trusted and longstanding friend with deep historical and cultural ties, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn said while receiving newly appointed Indian Ambassador to Việt Nam Tshering Wangchuk Sherpa in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

At the meeting, Chairman Mẫn commended the ambassador’s efforts in advancing Việt Nam–India relations, particularly his active contributions in coordinating arrangements for the recent state visit to India by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm.

Through the diplomat, the NA chairman extended his regards to Indian Chairman of the Rajya Sabha (upper house) C.P. Radhakrishnan and Speaker of the Lok Sabha (lower house) Om Birla, while expressing his wish to welcome Indian parliamentary leaders to Việt Nam in the near future.

The top legislator expressed his delight at the strong progress in Việt Nam-India relations in recent years, particularly following the visit by General Secretary and President Lâm and the elevation of bilateral ties to an enhanced comprehensive strategic partnership, opening a new phase of deeper, more substantive and more effective cooperation.

Chairman Mẫn affirmed that the Vietnamese NA would work closely with India’s legislature in implementing agreements and common understandings reached by the two countries’ high-ranking leaders.

He suggested that the ambassador continue coordinating with relevant agencies to effectively implement the outcomes of the visit by Việt Nam’s top leader, with the goal of increasing bilateral trade turnover to US$25 billion, expanding two-way investment, and making science-technology a new pillar of joint work.

Chairman Mẫn also called for broader cooperation in defence and security, education, health care, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

The top legislator highly valued cooperation between the two legislatures and welcomed the establishment of the India–Việt Nam parliamentary friendship group by the Parliament of India.

He noted that the NA had recently established the Việt Nam–India Parliamentary Friendship Group and proposed further exchanges of delegations, stronger cooperation between specialised committees and friendship groups, and greater sharing of experience in legislation, monitoring and decision-making on major national issues.

For his part, Tshering Wangchuk Sherpa said India’s senior leaders, academic community, media and public opinion highly appreciate the outcomes of General Secretary and President Lâm’s state visit to India, describing it as a particularly meaningful event that had created fresh momentum to elevate bilateral relations.

He said the Indian Government places great importance on implementing the outcomes of the visit and would work closely with Vietnamese agencies to ensure effective follow-up.

The ambassador also welcomed his host’s guidance on strengthening bilateral ties, particularly through increased exchanges at all levels and enhanced cooperation in trade, investment, science-technology, innovation and digital transformation.

He pledged to continue serving as a bridge to promote cultural and religious cooperation and people-to-people exchanges in order to strengthen mutual trust and understanding.

The ambassador added that India is studying plans to continue bringing Buddhist relics to Việt Nam for veneration in the future.

He stated that parliamentary cooperation and people-to-people exchanges remain important pillars of bilateral relations and conveyed greetings and best wishes from the chairpersons of India’s upper and lower houses to Chairman Mẫn.

He also delivered a letter from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inviting Chairman Mẫn to visit India. The top legislator accepted the invitation and said the visit will be arranged at an appropriate time. — VNA/VNS