Việt Nam, RoK deepen press cooperation in digital age

HÀ NỘI — President of the Việt Nam Journalists Association (VJA) Lê Quốc Minh held a working session with President of the Journalists Association of Korea (JAK) Park Jong-hyun in Hà Nội on Monday, wishing to draw lessons from Korean fellows.

Minh, who also serves as Editor-in-Chief of Nhân Dân newspaper and Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation, praised the friendly cooperative ties between the two press associations in recent years.

He pointed to a trip by VJA representatives to the Republic of Korea (RoK) last year that included meetings with multiple media outlets and substantive exchanges on professional practices.

According to him, the past few days have seen a series of important activities marking the 101st anniversary of the Việt Nam Revolutionary Press Day. A key highlight was the National Press Festival, which brought together journalists from nationwide to network, share professional experience, and showcase journalistic products to the public.

Once held in Hà Nội, the festival has rotated among localities in recent years, giving reporters deeper exposure to local conditions while spreading each host region’s image and potential. The 2024 edition in HCM City attracted tens of thousands of visitors; two years later, it moved to Hải Phòng, using the nationwide press corps to amplify the port city’s profile.

As part of the festival, the VJA convened the National Press Forum with a series of in-depth discussions. Key topics zeroed in on restructuring press agencies, lifting newsroom efficiency, deploying artificial intelligence in journalism, and hunting for suitable business models amid digital transformation.

Minh added that the VJA recently dispatched two veteran journalists to the RoK for professional activities, a move aimed at keeping them abreast of global media trends.

He welcomed the recent mutual visits and joint activities between the two press communities, voicing his hope that more Korean journalists, experts and media delegations will visit Hà Nội and other parts of Việt Nam in the coming time.

Park, for his part, noted that the Vietnamese press has recently marked an important milestone with the 101st anniversary, expressing confidence that the VJA will continue to play an active role in national development.

He said every trip to Việt Nam gives him a deeper feel for the country and its people, thus contributing to the broader friendship between Việt Nam and the RoK. He also noted that the two nations share similarities and are able to understand each other well.

The JAK counts many highly seasoned experts with deep professional knowledge, Park said, hoping for stronger cooperation with the VJA and Vietnamese localities that will let members actively promote local tourism, culture and strengths.

The two sides agreed that with global media being rapidly reshaped by digital technology and artificial intelligence, more exchanges of information, management know-how and professional practice between journalism associations are critical for each country’s press development. They hoped to quickly advance cooperation programmes, exchanges and experience sharing to tap each side’s strengths in the digital era, aiming to tighten the bonds between the Vietnamese and Korean press communities.

The JAK’s working trip, running from June 22 to 26 under the VJA’s 2026 external relations agenda, is expected to enhance cooperative ties and foster friendship and understanding between the two press communities. — VNA/VNS