Việt Nam, US seek stronger defence cooperation

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Văn Giang hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Monday for Acting US Secretary of the Navy Hùng Cao, who is on a working visit to Việt Nam.

Giang congratulated Cao on his appointment and expressed confidence that he would continue to serve as an important bridge in promoting relations between Việt Nam and the US and between the two defence ministries.

He noted that Việt Nam-US defence cooperation had been implemented effectively in recent years, in line with the overall relationship between the two nations. Cooperation had focused on delegation exchanges, particularly at higher levels, as well as training, United Nations peacekeeping operations, cybersecurity, maritime security, military medicine, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

Based on signed agreements and cooperation frameworks, Giang proposed that both sides continue to carry out existing programmes, with priority given to delegation exchanges, training, maritime security, the defence industry and collaboration between military branches and services.

Highlighting the spirit of putting aside the past and looking towards the future, as well as the importance of working together to address the consequences of war based on a war aftermath cooperation settlement signed in October 2025, he called on the US side to fulfil its commitments, including an additional US$130 million for the dioxin remediation project at Biên Hoà Airport.

He expressed his hope that the project would be completed before 2030, contributing to a safer living environment for local residents.

The minister also confirmed that Việt Nam’s Ministry of National Defence would continue to work closely with the US and facilitate efforts to search for US personnel missing in action (MIA) during the war. He also called on the US to share more information, documents and belongings related to Vietnamese soldiers and support Việt Nam in enhancing DNA analysis capabilities to identify war martyrs’ remains.

Giang welcomed the participation of US officials and defence companies at the third Việt Nam International Defence Expo, scheduled to take place in Hà Nội in December.

For his part, Hùng Cao expressed appreciation for the progress in Việt Nam-US defence cooperation, particularly in maritime affairs. He also expressed his hope that both sides would continue strengthening cooperation in this field, contributing to deeper defence ties and broader relations between the two countries. — VNA/VNS