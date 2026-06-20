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Home Politics & Law

Congratulations sent to PAICV leadership on Cabo Verde election win

June 20, 2026 - 19:30
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm has sent a message of congratulations to the African Party for the Independence of Cabo Verde (PAICV)'s leadership on the occasion of its victory in the recent parliamentary election in Cabo Verde.

 

Mr Francisco Carvalho, Chairman of the PAIVC Party, Prime Minister of the Republic of Cabo Verde. Image from social media

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm has sent a message of congratulations to the African Party for the Independence of Cabo Verde (PAICV)'s leadership on the occasion of its victory in the recent parliamentary election in Cabo Verde.

Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng on June 20 extended his congratulations to Francisco Carvalho, President of the PAICV, on taking office as Prime Minister of Cabo Verde. — VNA/VNS

 

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